PlayStation 5 release date and price announced at PS5 Showcase Today's PlayStation 5 showcase finally brought us the console's release date and price.

We’ve been waiting months to hear more about the PlayStation 5 and throughout the past several PS5 Showcases, Sony has held their cards way too close to the chest. Now, though, it looks like we finally have a price and release date for the PlayStation 5.

The next generation of PlayStation will arrive on November 12 in the United States, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The rest of the world will get the console on November 19. This is the same week as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which means gamers planning on getting both consoles will need to plan accordingly.

The PlayStation 5 showcase also brought us price points for both versions of the next-gen console. The regular PlayStation 5 (disc drive included) will arrive for $499 with the all-digital PlayStation 5 coming in at $399. These are priced very accordingly compared to the next-gen of Xbox consoles, which means you won’t have to worry about one being more expensive than the other.

We went into this showcase expecting Sony to finally talk about the PlayStation 5’s release date and Sony delivered. It’s nice to know that the consoles won’t cost an outrageous amount and just makes the next generation feel that much more accessible because it isn’t going to cost as much as some might have originally thought.

On top of that, many of the titles showcased during today’s event look absolutely spectacular, and with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales hitting the same day as the PlayStation 5, buying a PS5 at release is probably going to become a high priority for anyone who wants to experience the next chapter of Insomniac’s superhero saga at its best.

We’ll continue to keep an eye out for new info about the PlayStation 5. You can bookmark our PS5 topic for all the latest news and content.