Jurassic World Aftermath VR will put you up against deadly dinos on Oculus Quest In a game following the events of Jurassic World, players will survive an island of voracious dinosaurs this coming December 2020 on Oculus Quest.

Returning to the world of Jurassic Park is almost always a winning proposition, but an upcoming VR game might put you closer than even you’re ready for. Jurassic World Aftermath VR has been announced for Oculus Quest VR. What’s more, the game will be coming to the platform this coming holiday with a December release date confirmed.

Universal Studios and VR developer Coatsink announced Jurassic World Aftermath during the Facebook Connect 2020 presentation on September 16, 2020. Launching on December 17, 2020, Jurassic World Aftermath VR will take players back to Isla Nublar location popularized in the films and force them to content with the lurking velociraptors and other dangerous dinosaur creatures that live there. In the jungles or in the deserted facilities throughout the island, players will run, fight, hide, and survive however they can.

This story is still developing…