PlayStation 5 pre-order guide Learn where to pre-order a PlayStation 5 so you're ready for its November release.

PlayStation 5 pre-orders are now available. The time has finally arrived. For those that have been waiting for this moment, you will want to get in as soon as you can and secure your pre-order. The staggered release means that some will need to wait a bit longer, but for those in North America, you’ll be getting your PS5 on November 12, if you pre-order.

As you might assume, the usual suspects will be more than happy to take your pre-order for a PlayStation 5. Retailers like Amazon, GameStop, Target, BestBuy, and Walmart should be your first stop in securing a PS5. Just be aware, supply seems to be extremely limited.

Amazon

Amazon is usually great when it comes to ordering a console. Though the PlayStation 5 pre-orders went live elsewhere, it seems as if Amazon has yet to open the floodgates. Your best bet of getting a unit is to keep it locked to the PlayStation 5 Amazon page for when orders open.

Target

Target appeared to be a winner for some North American consumers hoping to pick up a PS5 on launch day. The ubiquitous Geoff Keighley managed to nab his through popular chain. Whether there will be stock when you go to make the purchase remains to be seen – good luck!

BestBuy

BestBuy may just be your best option. The store still has working PS5 pre-order links as of writing. Whether this will eventuate to one being added to your cart remains to be seen. Prices are standard across the board, though BestBuy does look to offer an 18-month financing option for the big one and a 12-month option for the digital version.

GameStop

GameStop looks to have already filled its pre-order allotment. Hopefully more will open up over the coming weeks.

Walmart

Walmart seems to be struggling. The online store doesn’t even have any links to the individual PlayStation 5 units at the time of writing. If you want to make the purchase from Walmart, it might be a good idea to keep its PlayStation 5 page up and ready.

Getting in a pre-order for the PlayStation 5 is going to be a challenge. With potentially millions of people looking to pick one up all over the world, you’ll want to keep your eyes locked to your preferred retailer.

There will likely be different waves of releases, so if you miss out on the first shipment, make sure you’re ready for the next one. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on whether more units are available and where you can pre-order a PlayStation 5 for its November 12 release date.