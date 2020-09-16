Facebook partners with Logitech for Infinite Office on Oculus Quest Working from home is going to look a lot more like working from the office with the aid of Infinite Office from Facebook and Logitech.

Throughout the past six months, much of the world has been stuck at home. Even as COVID restrictions have started to lift, many have remained working from home. But it can be hard to replicate that office environment in the comfort of your own home. But Facebook and Logitech is looking to help out on that end by unveiling Infinite Office at Facebook Connect.

Infinite Office is being billed as the future of working from home. Here's how it works: Users will put on their Oculus Quest 2 headset, which will take them to a virtual office. That virtual office can be designed as they wish, but the size of the office itself can also be customized. If you're used to work in a large office building or in a sardine can, you can make all of that happen. Infinite Office will also allow users to integrate multiple monitors, all of which can be customized, and a physical-to-VR Logitech keyboard. VR interactions will be fully usable, basically allowing users to create a real virtual office.

Of course, what office environment would be complete without endless meetings? Infinite Office will allow for users to utilize Spatial, an AR platform for virtual meetings.

Infinite Office looks like it'll be a godsend to various businesses, but it won't be ready right away. Look for an early version to release this winter on Oculus Quest 2 with Facebook and Logitech gradually offering improvements in the months ahead.