Resident Evil: Village gets new trailer at September PlayStation 5 Showcase Grab a cup of cocoa and listen to a horrifying new fairy tale as part of the newest trailer for Resident Evil: Village.

It's already been a busy day so far the PlayStation 5 Showcase. The latest announcement comes from the folks at Capcom. They had some more to share about Resident Evil: Village, treating viewers to some more of the upcoming game.

It's still a little tough to make heads or tails of what the story will revolve around. Fortunately, the team at Capcom-Unity is here to help in that regard. The story follows Ethan Winters, making his return from Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. He's going from the horrifying locales of RE7 to a new village, where things take a bit of a Grimms' Fairy Tales turn. Ethan will search for answers across different sheds and houses, many of which are abandoned for reasons unknown. But horrifying creatures and strange symbols will turn up all over, as the game circles around to that same haunting fairy tale.

There are a lot of story details that Capcom appears to be keeping close to its chest. The only knowns so far is that Village looks to be a direct follow-up to Resident Evil 7, but concrete details outside of that are sparse. Just be aware that there appears to be more to this story than meets the eye. Keep in mind that at the start of today's trailer, there are multiple guns pointed at a mysterious figure named "Chris," who many are reasoning is the returning Chris Redfield. Whether this remains Ethan's story alone is ultimately unknown.

Whatever questions are out there, just know that the answers will all come next year. Resident Evil: Village, otherwise known as Resident Evil 8, is set to release in 2021 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. We have a lot more to say about the September PlayStation 5 Showcase, so keep it here on Shacknews for all of the latest news and information.