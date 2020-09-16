New Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell VR experiences being developed for Oculus Quest 2 Ubisoft is partnering with Oculus to create VR titles from Splinter Cell and Assassin's Creed.

The September Facebook Connect featured several announcements surrounding VR gaming. Following the reveal of the Oculus Quest 2, Facebook also showed off new games that players can enjoy on the upcoming device. During the event, it was announced that Ubisoft was developing new Assassin’s Creed and splinter Cell games for Oculus.

Both of the projects will be new titles developed from scratch for virtual reality, marking a first for both franchises. The games are being worked on by a number of Ubisoft studios. Red Storm Entertainment (Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Werewolves Within) is leading the project with assistance from Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Reflections. Ubisoft has posted additional details on their website.

“Oculus’s state-of-the-art hardware will enable us to bring the worlds of Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell to life for fans in a new way. These games will take full advantage of Oculus’s technology to deliver immersive, visceral experiences that players won’t be able to find anywhere else.” said Elizabeth Loverso, Vice President of Product Development, Ubisoft’s Red Storm Entertainment.

It’s unclear where these games will take place in their respective franchises, or who will star as the lead, but those details are to come at a later date. The September Facebook Connect was home to several announcements, including the new Oculus Quest 2.