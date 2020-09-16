New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

New Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell VR experiences being developed for Oculus Quest 2

Ubisoft is partnering with Oculus to create VR titles from Splinter Cell and Assassin's Creed.
Donovan Erskine
1

The September Facebook Connect featured several announcements surrounding VR gaming. Following the reveal of the Oculus Quest 2, Facebook also showed off new games that players can enjoy on the upcoming device. During the event, it was announced that Ubisoft was developing new Assassin’s Creed and splinter Cell games for Oculus.

Both of the projects will be new titles developed from scratch for virtual reality, marking a first for both franchises. The games are being worked on by a number of Ubisoft studios. Red Storm Entertainment (Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Werewolves Within) is leading the project with assistance from Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Reflections. Ubisoft has posted additional details on their website.

“Oculus’s state-of-the-art hardware will enable us to bring the worlds of Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell to life for fans in a new way. These games will take full advantage of Oculus’s technology to deliver immersive, visceral experiences that players won’t be able to find anywhere else.” said Elizabeth Loverso, Vice President of Product Development, Ubisoft’s Red Storm Entertainment.

It’s unclear where these games will take place in their respective franchises, or who will star as the lead, but those details are to come at a later date. The September Facebook Connect was home to several announcements, including the new Oculus Quest 2.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

