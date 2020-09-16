All reveals, announcements, and trailers from the September PlayStation 5 Showcase A breakdown of all the reveals, announcements, and trailers from the September PlayStation 5 Showcase, including release date, pricing, and new games.

The PlayStation 5 is coming, and we finally have a lot more information about it. On top of getting a release date, price point, and another look at the console itself, we also have more info about the games coming to next-gen. If you’re looking for a one-stop-shop to all the biggest announcements, reveals, and trailers from the PS5 Showcase, then you’ve come to the right place. Let’s dive right in.

All reveals and announcements from the PlayStation 5 Showcase

There were a lot of announcements and first looks during today’s hour-long PlayStation 5 Showcase and if you blinked, chances are you might have missed something. Thankfully, we can help you out, and below you’ll find a list of all the news that came out of today’s Sony conference.

As you can see, there’s definitely a lot of news to look at and it continued to come in after the PS5 showcase ended. We also learned that preorders for the PlayStation 5 open tomorrow at select retailers, and the games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and even Horizon Forbidden West are also slated to arrive on PlayStation 4.

All trailers from the PlayStation 5 Showcase

Looking for all the trailers shown off during the latest PlayStation 5 showcase? We’ve got you covered!

PlayStation 5 Showcase – Opening Sizzle Reel

Final Fantasy 16 – Awakening Trailer

Hogwarts Legacy Reveal Trailer

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gameplay Demo

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Nowhere Left to Run Campaign Trailer

Resident Evil Village 2nd Trailer

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Molluck Returns Trailer

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Teaser Trailer

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Announcement Trailer

Fortnite – Unreal Engine 4 Gameplay on PS5

Deathloop – Two Birds One Stone Gameplay Trailer

PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5

PlayStation 5 Showcase Closing Sizzle

Make sure to check out each of the announcements above for more info about each piece of news.