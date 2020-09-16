All reveals, announcements, and trailers from the September PlayStation 5 Showcase
A breakdown of all the reveals, announcements, and trailers from the September PlayStation 5 Showcase, including release date, pricing, and new games.
The PlayStation 5 is coming, and we finally have a lot more information about it. On top of getting a release date, price point, and another look at the console itself, we also have more info about the games coming to next-gen. If you’re looking for a one-stop-shop to all the biggest announcements, reveals, and trailers from the PS5 Showcase, then you’ve come to the right place. Let’s dive right in.
All reveals and announcements from the PlayStation 5 Showcase
There were a lot of announcements and first looks during today’s hour-long PlayStation 5 Showcase and if you blinked, chances are you might have missed something. Thankfully, we can help you out, and below you’ll find a list of all the news that came out of today’s Sony conference.
- PlayStation 5 release date and pricing
- Fortnite is coming to PS5 on launch day
- Demon’s Souls is a PS5 launch title
- Deathloop gets a new trailer for PS5
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition announced
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Campaign Reveal
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales gets new gameplay and release date
- Hogwarts Legacy revealed, coming 2021
- Final Fantasy 16 revealed
As you can see, there’s definitely a lot of news to look at and it continued to come in after the PS5 showcase ended. We also learned that preorders for the PlayStation 5 open tomorrow at select retailers, and the games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and even Horizon Forbidden West are also slated to arrive on PlayStation 4.
All trailers from the PlayStation 5 Showcase
Looking for all the trailers shown off during the latest PlayStation 5 showcase? We’ve got you covered!
PlayStation 5 Showcase – Opening Sizzle Reel
Final Fantasy 16 – Awakening Trailer
Hogwarts Legacy Reveal Trailer
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gameplay Demo
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Nowhere Left to Run Campaign Trailer
Resident Evil Village 2nd Trailer
Oddworld: Soulstorm – Molluck Returns Trailer
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Teaser Trailer
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Announcement Trailer
Fortnite – Unreal Engine 4 Gameplay on PS5
Deathloop – Two Birds One Stone Gameplay Trailer
PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5
PlayStation 5 Showcase Closing Sizzle
Make sure to check out each of the announcements above for more info about each piece of news. You can also head over to our PlayStation 5 topic for more content from the PS5 Showcase.
