Fortnite is coming to PlayStation 5 on launch day In perhaps the most unsurprising news of the September PlayStation 5 Showcase, Fortnite is not only coming to PlayStation 5, but it will launch on the same day as the PS5.

We’ve long known at Fortnite was going to be coming to next-gen systems. Epic Games has not been shy about assuring players that it intends to fully support both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. That said, it seems that Epic has also been rather cozy to PlayStation lately. That seems to continue to be the case going into the PS5’s launch. Epic Games and Sony announced that not only is Fortnite coming to PS5, but it will launch on the same day as the next-gen console.

Epic revealed the launch date of Fortnite on PS5 during the PlayStation 5 Showcase livestream on September 16, 2020. According to the new trailer that played during the PlayStation 5 Showcase, Fortnite will be launching on the same day as the PS5. Meanwhile the new console was also confirmed for a November 12 launch date alongside a price. We had previously learned that Fortnite would be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but didn’t have a launch date at the time. It seems players making the jump to the next console generation will be able to pick up right where they left off from day one of PS5’s release.

It’s also worth noting that while the Fortnite gameplay that was shown during the PlayStation 5 Showcase trailer was in Unreal Engine 4, that won’t last too much longer. Epic unveiled Unreal Engine 5 earlier this year, and in addition to that, announced that Fortnite would be making the transition over to UE5 in 2021. With that in mind, Fortnite looks like it’s only going to get better as it enters into the next generation of consoles with the plans Epic has for it.

If you’re a fan of Fortnite, whether you play the PS5 in 2020 or 2021, a better version of the game will be waiting for you. Stay tuned for more details as we inch closer to the launch of the PS5.