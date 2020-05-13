New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite to move to Unreal Engine 5 in 2021

Fortnite will be making the move from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5 in the near future, which is a boon for the popular battle royale game.

Fortnite will be making the move from Unreal Engien 4 to Unreal Engine 5 in the near future, as announced during Geoff Keighley's latest  Summer Games Fest Stream that took place on Wednesday morning. Unreal Engine 5 is planned for launch in late 2021, and it will support next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as well as PC, Mac, iOS, and Android. 

Developing...

