Watch the September PlayStation 5 Showcase livestream here

Sony is having another PlayStation 5 Showcase livestream today, and we’re all eagerly awaiting one thing: the price. For those that want to watch it all unfold live, you can tune in to the livestream down below. Please, come and join us in the Twitch chat and Chatty thread.

PlayStation 5 Showcase livestream

The PlayStation 5 Showcase livestream is scheduled to begin on September 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET. According to the PlayStation blog, the livestream will go for roughly 40 minutes. Please come and join us over on the Shacknews Twitch account or watch in the embedded stream below. You can also join us in the Chatty thread.

Not a whole lot is known about what this PlayStation 5 Showcase will entail. The official PlayStation blog is quite vague, mentioning only “updates on the latest titles”. We could be looking at more gameplay from some of the titles already announced. However, we can at least expect news on games that are launching with the PS5 as well as those coming later on down the track.

One thing we’re all hoping for is that Sony finally unveils the price of the PlayStation 5. The company is coming in a bit late to the party after what felt like an eon of Sony and Microsoft not revealing their console’s prices. Even if the price is higher than the Xbox Series S|X, it’s unlikely it’ll sway the fans to jump ship.

With the PlayStation 5 apparently releasing at the end of the year, Sony needs to stop dragging its feet and announce a release date and a price point. Consumers are going to need something to work towards.

The PlayStation 5 Showcase livestream is a great moment for players to learn more about what awaits them in a couple of months. Be sure to keep it locked to the Shacknews PlayStation 5 page as we cover all the hottest reveals and announcements from the event. What do you anticipate will be shown at the event, and if it’s a price and release date, what’s your guess?