Unreal Engine 5 unveiled by Epic Games, Lumen & Nanite tools showcased Demonstrated on the PS5, Lumen provides new lighting technology while Nanite provides micropolygon geometry in the upgraded Unreal Engine 5.

As we get closer to the next generation of console gaming, developers are crafting all-new tools to develop in the new space. Epic Games took the opportunity to share their latest build of their iconic engine with the announcement of the Unreal Engine 5. During a tech demo on the PlayStation 5, Epic Games showed off lighting tool Lumen and micropolygon tool Nanite to demonstrate what the Unreal Engine 5 can do on next-gen systems.

Epic Games shared the first glimpse of the Unreal Engine 5 in action during the Summer Game Fest stream on May 13, 2020. During the stream, Epic Games focused in very specifically on the Lumen dynamic lighting tool and Nanite micropolygon geometry tool that form core aspects of the new engine. Lumen is a dynamic global illumination system built to react immediately to scene and light changes. The system is built to be entirely dynamic to positions, appearance, or disappearance of various light sources. Meanwhile, Nanite is built to provide a way for graphics artists to pack as much geometry into an asset as the eye can see. The goal is to provide the opportunity for movie-quality assets with geometry composed of billions of triangles that can be easily designed in realtime without polygon count budgets and can be transferred easily without loss in quality along the way.

With tools like Lumen and Nanite sitting at the core of Unreal Engine 5, not only is the next generation engine meant to bring unparalleled visuals to console and PC gaming, but it will also streamline a lot of designer experiences. What's more, Unreal Engine 5 is meant to be a technology that won't just be utilized in gaming, but is instead also built with numerous other applications and careers in mind, such as assets for movies and television, architectural design, and much more. Unreal Engine 4.25 was released as a means to start development on the next generation of gaming. However, even though the first look at Unreal Engine 5 was demonstrated on the PlayStation 5, it will most certainly be available for development on PC and Xbox Series X in the future.

With only the first reveal of Unreal Engine 5, there's assuredly more to come from Epic Games as we move towards the next console generation and the development and utilization of Unreal Engine 5.