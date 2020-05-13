New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Unreal Engine 5 unveiled by Epic Games, Lumen & Nanite tools showcased

Demonstrated on the PS5, Lumen provides new lighting technology while Nanite provides micropolygon geometry in the upgraded Unreal Engine 5.
TJ Denzer
14

As we get closer to the next generation of console gaming, developers are crafting all-new tools to develop in the new space. Epic Games took the opportunity to share their latest build of their iconic engine with the announcement of the Unreal Engine 5. During a tech demo on the PlayStation 5, Epic Games showed off lighting tool Lumen and micropolygon tool Nanite to demonstrate what the Unreal Engine 5 can do on next-gen systems.

Epic Games shared the first glimpse of the Unreal Engine 5 in action during the Summer Game Fest stream on May 13, 2020. During the stream, Epic Games focused in very specifically on the Lumen dynamic lighting tool and Nanite micropolygon geometry tool that form core aspects of the new engine. Lumen is a dynamic global illumination system built to react immediately to scene and light changes. The system is built to be entirely dynamic to positions, appearance, or disappearance of various light sources. Meanwhile, Nanite is built to provide a way for graphics artists to pack as much geometry into an asset as the eye can see. The goal is to provide the opportunity for movie-quality assets with geometry composed of billions of triangles that can be easily designed in realtime without polygon count budgets and can be transferred easily without loss in quality along the way.

With tools like Lumen and Nanite sitting at the core of Unreal Engine 5, not only is the next generation engine meant to bring unparalleled visuals to console and PC gaming, but it will also streamline a lot of designer experiences. What's more, Unreal Engine 5 is meant to be a technology that won't just be utilized in gaming, but is instead also built with numerous other applications and careers in mind, such as assets for movies and television, architectural design, and much more. Unreal Engine 4.25 was released as a means to start development on the next generation of gaming. However, even though the first look at Unreal Engine 5 was demonstrated on the PlayStation 5, it will most certainly be available for development on PC and Xbox Series X in the future.

With only the first reveal of Unreal Engine 5, there's assuredly more to come from Epic Games as we move towards the next console generation and the development and utilization of Unreal Engine 5.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 13, 2020 8:20 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Unreal Engine 5 unveiled by Epic Games, Lumen & Nanite tools showcased

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 13, 2020 8:28 AM

      Engine demo running on a PS5 https://youtu.be/qC5KtatMcUw

      • kevp legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 13, 2020 8:38 AM

        Just wow. That’s insane

        • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          May 13, 2020 8:39 AM

          Yeah! This is the kind of stuff i wanted to see from the (mislabeled) MS demo

          • ThatsBriskBaby mercury super mega
            reply
            May 13, 2020 8:45 AM

            Yes! That looks next gen. That looks like something current gen is incapable of running. That's the fucking future not "well guys you should expect to be disappointed because games just look good enough" or whatever was being said that day.

          • code-e255 legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 13, 2020 9:06 AM

            For real. This demo is jaw-dropping!

          • GloriousCow legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            May 13, 2020 9:08 AM

            yeah. that was a let down, this stuff though is hot

      • gooblerampling
        reply
        May 13, 2020 8:45 AM

        A model straight from ZBrush? I call bullshit. That's too good to be true.

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 13, 2020 8:47 AM

        (This video wasn’t yet in the article when I posted this)

      • ThatsBriskBaby mercury super mega
        reply
        May 13, 2020 8:49 AM

        Also god damn video games look damn fucking good now! !!!!!!!!! !

        • ThatsBriskBaby mercury super mega
          reply
          May 13, 2020 8:51 AM

          The part where she is flying at super speeds with zero pop-in of anything or as far as I could tell no lod change... THAT was impressive!

        • kevp legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          May 13, 2020 8:51 AM

          Well itll be a couple of years likely?

          • ThatsBriskBaby mercury super mega
            reply
            May 13, 2020 8:57 AM

            I can't recall the time it took from Epic announcing UE4 and games that were claiming using the new tech...

            • GloriousCow legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              May 13, 2020 9:07 AM

              you gotta believe that all the big Unreal developers have had this tech for a while

          • code-e255 legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 13, 2020 9:08 AM

            The video mentioned 2021. I guess the launch PS5 / XSX games won't be all that impressive, and it's going to take a while until the game developers really use the full hardware potential.

            • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              May 13, 2020 9:17 AM

              They explained at the end of the Keighley interview that the tools drop to devs in early ‘21 and that the first available projects will be starting to appear in the fall and beyond.

              They did make a huge deal about how they were intent on creating this framework in a way that would let developers move seamlessly from UE4 into 5, so perhaps this explains how we will see some titles so quickly.

              Certainly a game like The Medium, that does real time environment shifts will at least see a performance enhancement, even if it wouldn’t be making use of uncompressed assets .

      • danws6 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 13, 2020 8:57 AM

        Very impressive.

      • GloriousCow legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 13, 2020 9:04 AM

        ok I think i'm having a valcan moment. Direct zbrush import? wtf. That's amazing but games are going to be like 300GB now.

        • menar003 legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 13, 2020 9:05 AM

          You can fit one game on the PS5 with its 825GB SSD.

        • GloriousCow legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 13, 2020 9:06 AM

          I remember carmack talking about virtual geometry back when he was developing megatexture like it would be the next big step. glad to finally see it

      • jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 13, 2020 9:16 AM

        Holy mother fuck. That is absolutely mind blowing.

        Just give me that demo and let me walk around looking at rocks, please.

    • ThatsBriskBaby mercury super mega
      reply
      May 13, 2020 8:30 AM

      I feel like UE4 hardly got its dues. Shit half the games released this gen that did use UE ended up using 3 still. Arkham Knight and MK11 both used UE3 to great effect. I wonder if we'll see a bunch of UE4 catchup games released this next gen and then some UE5 games?

      • MrLobo legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 13, 2020 9:20 AM

        The problem with UE4 was the time cost in upgrading from UE3 to UE4.
        Most AAA studios invested a ton in custom modules and tools in their UE3 engine that wasn't compatible without major effort when upgrading to UE4.

      • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 13, 2020 9:24 AM

        yah they mention that UE5 won't even be available/finished until 2021.. so will likely be a few years until we see some actual full UE5 titles developed from the ground up on that platform.

    • guido anchovy legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 13, 2020 8:49 AM

      Looks good! I wonder how well it scales downward for ports to older gen stuff.

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 13, 2020 9:19 AM

        Go watch the interview with Geoff Keighley. They made a big deal about providing a toolset for downscaling from Lumen/Nanite all the way down to iOS and Android.

        • guido anchovy legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 13, 2020 9:25 AM

          Will do! I love watching super detailed next-gen stuff, but I also am interested when they can squeeze great graphics and effects out of older or lighter hardware.

          • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            May 13, 2020 9:35 AM

            The interview is particularly valuable because they discuss the big picture for the next decade: creating a set of assets that can merge a film or show or commercial product like a car purchase demo straight into a real time shared interactive experience, that can also accept any amount of user generated content, since all the pixels and lighting and positional audio is processed in real time. It’s a beautiful vision, even though it’s obviously ripe for being commercially utilized as a new way to shove advertising and marketing juggernauts down everyone’s throats.

    • GloriousCow legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 13, 2020 8:54 AM

      Oh fuck yeah!

Hello, Meet Lola