Fortnite confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Epic Games has officially confirmed that Fortnite will be coming to next-gen console platforms PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

With Fortnite every bit as big and popular as it has been in years worldwide, and with no sign of slowing down anytime soon, we probably should have expected it wouldn’t be long before Epic Games announced its arrival on next-gen consoles. It might be a bit soon, but Epic finally confirmed just that. Fortnite will definitely be coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Epic Games confirmed Fortnite’s impending arrival on next gen systems via the Fortnite Twitter and website on May 13, 2020. Following a Summer Game Fest stream which announced and showed off a first look at Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games immediately followed up with a number of announcements regarding Fortnite. For one thing, Fortnite will be transferring over to Unreal Engine 5 at some point in 2021. However, Epic also announced in official capacity on Fortnite channels that players could expect to see the game on the next generation of gaming consoles.

Fortnite is coming to next generation consoles 🎮



Read more here: https://t.co/71ItetmOz2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 13, 2020

As the transition to Unreal Engine 5 won’t be immediate, players shouldn’t expect this to be an all-new version of Fortnite in its early running on the next gen. It will take advantage of the next-gen consoles capabilities and technology (Unreal Engine 4.25 is built to allow development on PS5 and Xbox Series X), but it will be some time before Fortnite is migrated to the UE5 engine after its release on the new consoles.

Even so, Epic Games has promised a ton of support in moving to the next generation. Cross progression has been confirmed for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X editions, meaning all of your progress and unlocks will transfer over and you theoretically shouldn’t lose anything if you move to the new system.

Epic Games has promised further news and details coming soon on matters such as a release date for Fortnite on PS5 and Xbox Series X, so stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further information on the game’s move to next-gen systems.