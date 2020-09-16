Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War campaign gameplay premieres at September PS5 Showcase

As one of the most anticipated games of the upcoming holiday season, Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War has left fans feverishly hungering for any new news or information on the game. Sony brought a treat for those fans during today’s September PlayStation Showcase event in the form of the first-ever gameplay footage from the game’s campaign.
Nowhere Left To Run appears to be the name of the opening chapter of the game and is shown off during the trailer. Sony indicated that all footage of the campaign shown was captured from the PS5.
Nowhere Left to Run: Mission Overview
Additionally, PlayStation 4 owners can also get a taste of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer through an exclusive Alpha weekend, complete with multiple modes, maps, and a preview of the Create-a-Class and Scorestreak systems. Pre-load begins on September 17 at 8 AM PDT. The Alpha kicks off on September 18 at 10 AM PDT and is set to conclude on September 20 at 10 AM PDT.