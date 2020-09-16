Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War campaign gameplay premieres at September PS5 Showcase The first look at the Cold War campaign was unveiled during today's September PS5 Showcase.

As one of the most anticipated games of the upcoming holiday season, Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War has left fans feverishly hungering for any new news or information on the game. Sony brought a treat for those fans during today’s September PlayStation Showcase event in the form of the first-ever gameplay footage from the game’s campaign.

Nowhere Left To Run appears to be the name of the opening chapter of the game and is shown off during the trailer. Sony indicated that all footage of the campaign shown was captured from the PS5.

Nowhere Left to Run: Mission Overview

Developed by Raven Software, the game’s single-player experience will bring players back to the early 1980s at the height of the Cold War to stop a subversive plot with global implications: the threat of global thermonuclear war. As a direct sequel to the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, it all begins with Nowhere Left to Run. In this mission, you play as CIA Operative Alex Mason, who arrives to Trabzon with their fellow operatives, including returning hero Frank Woods and new ally Russell Adler. Specifically, this CIA fireteam infiltrates an airport just as Arash, their high-value target (HVT), is about to board a freight aircraft. After witnessing his cruelty towards his own men, the player must take a crucial shot at the confirmed HVT. During the playthrough shown at the event, the shot goes through another one of Arash’s men, and the fireteam’s cover is blown. Fighting through a group of defenders as the aircraft starts to pull away, the operatives secure a pickup truck and give chase. From the truck bed, the player-controlled operative fends off a few hostile vehicles overflowing with enemies before taking control of an RC car strapped with explosives, a planned last resort for destroying the HVT and dangerous cargo on board the plane. A successful trigger of the bomb-strapped toy brings this chase to an explosive halt, ultimately leaving our operators with mere milliseconds to escape being crushed by the collapsing scrap metal that once held their primary objective.

Additionally, PlayStation 4 owners can also get a taste of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer through an exclusive Alpha weekend, complete with multiple modes, maps, and a preview of the Create-a-Class and Scorestreak systems. Pre-load begins on September 17 at 8 AM PDT. The Alpha kicks off on September 18 at 10 AM PDT and is set to conclude on September 20 at 10 AM PDT.