Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition revealed at September PS5 showcase Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition is coming to PS5 as a launch title.

Sony held their recently announced September PS5 showcase to give audiences a better idea of what to expect when the PS5 launches this Fall. During the September PlayStation 5 event, Capcom revealed Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition. The game will be getting a digital release alongside the PlayStation 5 when the console releases on November 12.

Following its reveal, developer Capcom shared some additional insight to Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition on Sony’s website. “DMC5SE was conceived with two main goals in mind – to take the award-winning gameplay of DMC5 and enhance it to provide a truly next-gen experience, and to add key content that fans have been asking for.” The game will take advantage of all the technological boosts provided by the PS5 hardware. The developer cites ray tracing and 120 FPS as new capabilities in Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition.

The developer also spoke about how the DualSense controller will add new functionality to gameplay. “When you press L2 to rev up Nero’s exceed, you’ll be able to feel the vibrations of the engine and the pull of the throttle. And thanks to DualSense’s upgraded haptic feedback, you’ll feel in your hands the same sensation that Nero and Dante do as they wield DMC’s trademark arsenal of weapons.”

New content is also set to arrive with DMC5: Special Edition. Turbo Mode will allow players to experience the game at 1.2x speed, a feature seen in previous titles in the series. Legendary Knight difficulty will create a harder challenger for skilled players, multiplying the number of enemies in a given combat sequence. Lastly, Vergil will be playable in DMC5: Special Edition.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition will release on November 12 for PS5, the game will cost $39.99 USD. For more, check out every launch title coming to the PlayStation 5.