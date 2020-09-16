Final Fantasy 16 revealed during September PlayStation 5 Showcase Square Enix is continuing their mainline fantasy-RPG series with a reveal of Final Fantasy 16 shown during the PlayStation 5 Showcase event.

Many may have been hoping to see Square Enix jump right back into the next part of Final Fantasy 7, but it looks like the developer is moving forward with the mainline games even as it works on the remake of the classic. We got an announcement and first reveal of Final Fantasy 16, and it will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive with a launch on PC confirmed as well.

Final Fantasy 16 was confirmed during the PlayStation 5 Showcase livestream event on September 16, 2020. This new game continues the action RPG pedigree featured in Final Fantasy 15, with gameplay showing that we’ll seemingly be engaging in as much action combat as the previous two games. It also looks like the game is going back to full medieval fantasy as Final Fantasy 16’s characters, environment, and settings were chock full of knights, kingdoms, and swordplay, as well as iconic Final Fantasy monsters like the Ouroboros and summon deities like Phoenix. You can see the trailer in full action below.

With Final Fantasy 15 having established a new action-intensive combat formula for the series and Final Fantasy 7 Remake having further cemented it, it’s looking like Final Fantasy 16 will further refine that style. That said, it’s rather interesting to see that Square Enix is moving hard on a new mainline game after having put out the stellar first entry that was the first part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It’s been mentioned before that Square Enix is talking about breaking the game up into smaller parts to keep moving the story along faster, but it remains to be seen if that will truly be the case.

Whatever the matter, it would appear that we can look forward to another all-new adventure in Final Fantasy 16 when it arrives on PlayStation 5 at some point in the future.