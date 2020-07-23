All announcements, trailers, & reveals from the Xbox Series X Games Showcase July 2020
Did you miss the wealth of announcements from the Xbox Series X Games Showcase July 2020 presentation? No worries. From Halo: Infinite to Fable, we have it all gathered here.
With the Xbox Series X console just around the corner this coming holiday, it was Microsoft’s turn to share what it has in store for the next console generation. The lengthy presentation came out guns-a-blazing with Halo: Infinite, but there was plenty more where that came from. Want to see what the entire presentation had to show us? Check out our round-up of announcements, trailers, and new reveals from the event.
The Xbox Series X Games Showcase took place on July 2020 on official Xbox Twitch and YouTube channels. The lengthy presentation was pretty much all games, with little else said about the Xbox Series X console itself this time out. You can watch the entirety of that presentation just below.
Want to dig into the specifics of what we got to see in the Xbox Series X Games Showcase July 2020 presentation? Below is a list of all of the announcements and reveals that took place during the livestream event.
- Cococumber's Echo Generation looks like retro-tinged voxel-based RPG
- Watch Dogs Legion gets new trailer during Xbox Games Showcase
- Dragon Quest XI coming to Xbox Game Pass
- Exomecha bringing free-to-play mech battle goodness to Xbox & PC, beta coming
- Balan Wonderworld revealed by Square Enix & former Sonic Team lead Yuji Naka
- Halo Infinite first gameplay footage revealed during Xbox Games Showcase
- Halo Infinite confirmed as Xbox One release
- State of Decay 3 announced for Xbox Series X
- Everwild new trailer by Rare during Xbox Series X Games Showcase
- Forza Motorsport revealed for Xbox Series X and PC
- New Tell Me Why gameplay shows off the heartwarming tale of the Ronan twins
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon DLC set for September release
- Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Teaser Trailer
- Avowed is the next RPG from Obsidian
- Psychonauts 2 gets new gameplay trailer during Xbox Games Showcase
- Destiny 2 and expansions headed to Xbox Series X and Game Pass, playable from Cloud
- Tetris Effect: Connected revealed for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 announced for Xbox Series X
- As Dusk Falls - Official Announce Trailer
- The Medium gets new trailer for Xbox Series X
- Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide revealed by Fatshark on Xbox Series X Game Showcase
- Fable reboot revealed for Xbox Series X
And that covers everything from the Xbox Series X Game Showcase July 2020 presentation. Did you have a favorite reveal from the event? What are you most excited to play from the lengthy Xbox Series line-up? Let us know and stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest news and reveals from all of these games and more.
