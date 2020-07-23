All announcements, trailers, & reveals from the Xbox Series X Games Showcase July 2020 Did you miss the wealth of announcements from the Xbox Series X Games Showcase July 2020 presentation? No worries. From Halo: Infinite to Fable, we have it all gathered here.

With the Xbox Series X console just around the corner this coming holiday, it was Microsoft’s turn to share what it has in store for the next console generation. The lengthy presentation came out guns-a-blazing with Halo: Infinite, but there was plenty more where that came from. Want to see what the entire presentation had to show us? Check out our round-up of announcements, trailers, and new reveals from the event.

The Xbox Series X Games Showcase took place on July 2020 on official Xbox Twitch and YouTube channels. The lengthy presentation was pretty much all games, with little else said about the Xbox Series X console itself this time out. You can watch the entirety of that presentation just below.

Want to dig into the specifics of what we got to see in the Xbox Series X Games Showcase July 2020 presentation? Below is a list of all of the announcements and reveals that took place during the livestream event.

