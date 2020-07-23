New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Destiny 2 and expansions headed to Xbox Series X and Game Pass, playable from cloud

Get your Destiny 2 on the go as well as by way of Xbox Game Pass when the game and all its expansions become available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Brittany Vincent
1

Destiny 2 is coming, with all its expansions and extras, is coming to Xbox Game Pass, and you'll be able to play it on the go as well with Project xCloud. This means fans have the opportunity to do their work as Guardians on the go wherever they are.

Developing...

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola