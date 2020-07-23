State of Decay 3 announced for Xbox Series X
The third installment in the State of Decay series will launch in 2021.
The July 2020 Xbox Games Showcase was home to several brand new announcements surrounding the Xbox Series X. One of the reveals was confirmation of State of Decay 3, a new installment in Microsoft’s zombie survival series. State of Decay 3 will launch on Xbox Series X and PC in 2021.
Developing...
