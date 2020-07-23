Exomecha bringing free-to-play mech battle goodness to Xbox & PC, beta coming Developer TwistedRed is bringing Exomecha to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, giving player free-to-play PVP and PVE mech battles, and beta sign-ups are open now.

If you’ve wanted to get more mech-fighting goodness on in your gaming life, TwistedRed is out to offer you something worthwhile. Before the Xbox Series X game showcase even went live in July, Geoff Keighley and Summer Game Fest brought us a look at new free-to-play first-person shooter Exomecha, which will pit players against both eachother and PVE fights. What’s more, sign-ups for an upcoming beta have opened up if you want to try to get in on the action early.

TwistedRed revealed the world premiere of Exomecha with a YouTube trailer on the pre-show of the Xbox Series X Games Showcase on July 23, 2020. Billed as a free-to-play game featuring PVP in large-scale team battles and battle royale modes, as well as PVE in an objective-based mode featuring massive boss battles, players will battle on foot and in vehicles across the exotic locales and battlefields of the planet OMECHA. Not only do traditional vehicles of combat await including tanks and aircraft, but massive mechs also await featuring a deadly arsenal of firearms and melee weapons to dismantle foes in explosive combat.

Exomecha is set to come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC and will apparently be a free-to-play game. Not only that, a beta has already been announced for Exomecha and sign-ups are open now on the game’s website. There’s no word on when the Exomecha beta will arrive, but considering the game is being built with Xbox Series X in mind, it’s a strong possibility that it will be closer to the latter end of this year before we see the beta arrive.

Either way, free-to-play opportunities to crash metal in giant mech suits sounds like a more than exciting reason to keep an eye on Exomecha. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further information and details on the game.