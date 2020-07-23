New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Everwild new trailer by Rare during Xbox Series X Games Showcase

Rare showed off more of their upcoming adventure, Everwild, bringing a mysterious and magical world to the Xbox Series X.
TJ Denzer
1

Rare has been doing great with Sea of Thieves throughout the last few months, but the studio is ready to give players something all-new and magical. Such is the case of Everwild. This is an upcoming adventure game that will invite players into a deeply spiritual, mysterious, and colorful world.

Rare revealed the latest trailer for Everwild during the Xbox Series X Games Showcase presentation on July 23, 2020. The all-new trailer takes players deep inside the new world in which travelers journey alongside strange and interesting creatures, some good, some more frightening. You can check out the new trailer just below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

