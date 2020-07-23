Psychonauts 2 gets new gameplay trailer during Xbox Games Showcase We finally got another look at more Psychonauts 2 gameplay during today's Xbox Games Showcase.

It’s been five years since Double Fine first started teasing fans with Psychonauts 2, originally showcasing the game in a FIG fundraiser. Today, we finally got a new look at the upcoming title during the Xbox Games Showcase.

The new trailer showcases some intriguing gameplay, as well as a new song for the game. Performed by Jack Black, the song fits perfectly with the overall feeling of the series, and will no doubt be one that Psychonauts fans remember for a while to come. You can check it our via the embed we’ve included below.

We still don’t have an official release date – though Psychonauts is set to release sometime in 2020 last we heard from the developers. The road to release has been somewhat long, though. Following the FIG campaign which raised $3.3 million, Double Fine was then picked up by Microsoft and pulled into the Xbox Games Studios umbrella. With some extra backing, the studio has been able to polish up the experience even more, making Raz’s next entry in the ring one that fans will not forget anytime soon.

It’s unclear exactly what the overall plot for Psychonauts 2 will be, though we do know that it will continue to follow the ongoing tales of psychic spy Raz. Much like the original game, players will use Raz’s psi-powers to make their way through the psyches of various other characters, which should open up the game to a lot of different worlds for players to explore.

For more of the latest news from the Xbox Games Showcase, keep your eyes glued right here to Shacknews. You’ll also want to check out the latest RPG from Obsidian, Avowed, which was officially revealed during the showcase earlier this morning.