Balan Wonderworld revealed by Square Enix & former Sonic Team lead Yuji Naka Square Enix and former Phantasy Star and Sonic the Hedgehog lead Yuji Naka are coming together to launch a new theatrical-inspired RPG, Balan Wonderland.

Former Sonic Team lead Yuji Naka knows his way around a good story. During his time with Sega, Naka played a key role in franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog, Phantasy Star, and Nights Into Dreams. Even though Naka would eventually move on from his role at Sega, he’s coming back to pour his decades of talent into a new adventure alongside Square Enix. We’re going to be putting on costumes and taking up the abilities they have for us in the upcoming action-platformer, Balan Wonderworld.

Yuji Naka and Square Enix revealed Balan Wonderworld during the pre show leading up to the Xbox Series X Games Showcase on July 23, 2020. Coming in Spring 2021 to Xbox One and Xbox Series X, Balan Wonderworld is a theatrical-styled game featuring 80 different costumes that offer various abilities to traverse its labyrinthine levels and their tricks and traps. You can check it out in the reveal trailer below.

This story is still developing…