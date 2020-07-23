Fable reboot revealed for Xbox Series X The Fable series is finally getting the reboot it deserves.

The Fable series is finally making a comeback. After the rocky release of Fable 3, and the absolutely dreadful continuation of the series in 2012’s Fable Heroes and then 2017’s Fable Fortune, seeing the Fable title appear onscreen brought up a lot of emotions.

We don’t much about the upcoming reboot of Lionhead’s iconic RPG series, but we did learn during today’s presentation that Forza Horizon developer Playground Games is taking the lead. This was, of course, already rumored last year, with Xbox boss, Phil Spencer even hinting at it during an E3 conference in 2019. We also saw the Fable trademark refreshed by Microsoft earlier in the year, which led to even more speculation.

Now that we finally have official confirmation, though, Fable fans are interested and excited to see what this “new beginning” could mean for the series. Will the reboot take players back to Albion? Or will we explore a brand-new world of fantastical creatures? Only time will tell. Considering this is the first we’ve even seen of the game’s official announcement, we suspect that the development is still pretty early on. That means we could be waiting up to another couple of years before we see anything coming out of this.

What we do know is that this new chapter of Fable will be available on Xbox Series X and Windows 10 PCs. There’s no mention whatsoever of an Xbox One version, which means it probably won’t arrive until after the Xbox Series X releases later this year. Microsoft also announced that the game will come to Xbox Game Pass, so those with the subscription service can expect to get access to the full title via their sub.

It's great to see the Fable series making a comeback. This RPG was a classic for OG Xbox owners, and we’re intrigued to see where Playground Games takes the series from here on out. For more from the Xbox Games Showcase, be sure to keep your browser tuned right here to Shacknews.