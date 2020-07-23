Tetris Effect: Connected revealed for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC Tetris Effect: Connected will bring co-op and competitive online to the original title on Xbox and PC.

Tetris Effect was already one of the best ways to experience the classic puzzle game, but now it is getting even better. During today’s Xbox Games Showcase, Tetris Effect: Connected was revealed, a new version of the game that brings co-op, competitive online play, and local multiplayer to the title.

The original version of Tetris Effect released on PlayStation 4 as an exclusive in 2018. It made the jump to PC in 2019, but Xbox owners have been stuck on the outside looking in for almost two years now. Set to release in holiday 2020, Tetris Effect: Connection will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via the Microsoft Store.

Of course, those who invested in Tetris Effect during its PlayStation 4 and Epic Games Store releases won’t be left out. The updates for co-op and competitive play will come to the previous PS4 and PC versions in 2021. That means users who already own the game on those platforms will need to wait up to a year to pick it up for free.

The other great thing about Tetris Effect: Connection is that the newly renovated version of the game will be available as part of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, which is by far one of the best things available in the gaming world right now. Furthermore, the game will also be fully cross-platform between the PC and Xbox versions, allowing you to team up with players that have it on the PC.

It’s really great to see Tetris Effect still receiving updates and even new features this far into its life cycle. When the colorful and immersive game launched back in 2018, we at Shacknews quickly fell in love with it. We’re intrigued to see how the new multiplayer features work and excited to dive in when the game released on Xbox Series X this coming holiday season.

For more news from the Xbox Games Showcase, keep it right here on Shacknews.