2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Cococumber's Echo Generation looks like retro-tinged voxel-based RPG

This upcoming adventure is poised to hit Xbox Series X in 2021, Stranger Things vibes and all.

Brittany Vincent
2

Cococumber's upcoming Echo Generation, coming 2021, looks like an intriguing adventure that channels the best of series like Stranger Things. The unique-looking adventure appears to take plenty of inspiration from the world of voxels, as the characters and enemies are pleasingly blocky. 

Developing...

Senior Editor

Brittany Vincent

