Cococumber's Echo Generation looks like retro-tinged voxel-based RPG
This upcoming adventure is poised to hit Xbox Series X in 2021, Stranger Things vibes and all.
Cococumber's upcoming Echo Generation, coming 2021, looks like an intriguing adventure that channels the best of series like Stranger Things. The unique-looking adventure appears to take plenty of inspiration from the world of voxels, as the characters and enemies are pleasingly blocky.
Developing...
