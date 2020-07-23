Watch Dogs Legion gets new trailer during Xbox Games Showcase A new trailer for Watch Dogs Legion dropped during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Watch Dogs Legion is easily one of the most anticipated games of the year, and during today’s Xbox Games Showcase Preshow, we got yet another look at the upcoming open-world adventure.

Watch Dogs Legion is set to arrive this fall on October 29, and will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. In the new trailer we get a glimpse at the city of London, which has quickly fallen under the tyrannical rule of the Albion security company. We’ll need to take control of various people – from little old ladies to well-trained spies and hackers – to help take the fight to the streets.

We'll add the trailer once they publish it to YouTube. Make sure you keep your eyes glued to our Xbox topic for all the latest news coming out of the Xbox Games Showcase throughout the rest of this morning.