Dragon Quest XI coming to Xbox Game Pass The Dragon Quest series will debut on Xbox with Dragon Quest XI S.

On July 23, Microsoft held their big Xbox Games Showcase, where they unveiled numerous titles coming to their upcoming Series X. During the pre show, hosted by Geoff Keighley, we received some smaller announcements before the main show kicked off. It was during the pre show that we learned Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age would be coming to the Xbox One family of consoles.

Originally released for the PS4 and PC, Dragon Quest XI is the latest installment in the long-running JRPG franchise. In 2019, the game was ported to the Nintendo Switch, with a brand new version, titled Dragon Quest XI S. This version of the DQ game added new features to the JRPG, including a retro mode that harkens back to the franchise’s 2D origins. This is the version of Dragon Quest XI that will be coming to Xbox. In addition, DQ XI S will be available on Xbox Game Pass the day it launches on the system.

This announcement holds a strong significance. Predating the Xbox itself, a Dragon Quest game has never been released on an Xbox system. This will finally change when Dragon Quest XI hits the Xbox One. Xbox has struggled to get Japanese titles in the past, unlike their prime competitor, PlayStation. Could this mean past Dragon Quest titles could be ported to the Xbox in the future? Will the inevitable Dragon Quest XII launch on the Xbox Series X? Only time will tell.

Dragon Quest XI was a high-point for the series, as reflected in our Shacknews review. The news about Dragon Quest XI was just one morself of information to come out of a jam packed Xbox Games Showcase. For more on Xbox, as well as Dragon Quest, keep it locked to Shacknews.