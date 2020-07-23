S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 announced for Xbox Series X The Next S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game has been confirmed for Xbox Series X.

During the Xbox Games Showcase, we got some news on a variety of titles coming to Microsoft’s next gen console. Towards the end of the show, It was officially revealed that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be coming to both the Xbox Series X and PC in 2021. The long awaited sequel to the 2007 game will launch on the next generation.

It was originally announced that a S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was in development back in 2018, over a decade after the first title was released. The sequel got a proper reveal during the Xbox Series X games showcase on July 23, 2020. In the cinematic trailer, which can be seen below, we get an extremely atmospheric setup for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. We see an abandoned circus, destroyed buildings, and a look at some sort of creature being incubated in a tank.

The first S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game centered around the fallout that followed the infamous Chernobyl disaster. It looks like the sequel will follow that same story. We didn’t get any concrete details on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, but it looks like the game will pack the same scares and sense of dread that became synonymous with the original game.

Though we knew that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was in development, the reveal today was a pleasant surprise. The current plan is for the game to be released in 2021 for the Xbox Series X and PC. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will also be made available for free to those subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. To catch up with everything that came out during the event, read our recap on the Xbox Games Showcase.