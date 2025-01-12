Delta Force is a brand new entry in this highly beloved series of the same name and is currently being developed by Team Jade. The game has launched into Early Access on Steam and is once again attracting military shooter fans that are looking to experience large scale warfare and tactical extraction modes. This Delta Force Strategy Guide will be your home for all things related to the game, including information on the Warfare mode, help with Operations, and insight into the Black Hawk Down campaign.
Delta Force guides
Delta Force is a complex game with a lot of moving parts. While you might be able to get the hang of the Black Hawk Down campaign quickly, Warfare and Operations are an entirely different beast. Below you’ll find guides for each mode, split into a few different tables.
Warfare
|Warfare
|Unlock Vyron
|Add another Assault Operator to your lineup.
|Unlock Hackclaw
|Hackclaw brings throwing knives and enemy trackers to the Recon class.
|Unlock Uluru
|Uluru packs an Australian punch for Engineers.
|Unlock Toxik
|Toxik is more than just your average Support.
|What are events?
|Start completing events to earn unique currency and unlock new gear.
|How to destroy helicopters
|Helicopters dominate the sky and tear up the ground. Take them down.
|Best Operators
|The best Operators you should be using to win.
Operations
|Operations
|How to sell gear
|Sell gear in Operations to make some more Tekniq Alloy.
|How to play Operations
|How to actually play the Operations mode from loadouts to extraction.
|How to get Tekniq Alloy for extraction
|Where to find Tekniq Alloy while in an Operation for extraction.
|How to hack computers
|Hack into computers for the data you need.
|How to open safes
|Open safes and enjoy some prized possessions.
Black Hawk Down
|Black Hawk Down
|Pending…
|Pending…
Miscellaneous
|Miscellaneous
|Delta Force server status
|Learn how the servers are going and about scheduled maintenance.
|Promotion path blocked
|Running into issues launching multiplayer?
|Add & invite friends
|Add friends to your friends list and get them into your lobby.
|Keybindings & controls
|All the buttons you need to know.
|Delta Force PC system requirements
|Is your PC up to the task of running Delta Force?
|How to link your Delta Force account for the Pink SCAR-H
|Get a pink SCAR-H skin for ver little effort.
|How to play Delta Force
|An overview of each mode and how to play them.
Be sure to visit this Delta Force Strategy Guide regularly as we update it with new guides and information regarding the Black Hawk Down campaign. Find more information, including news, over on our Delta Force topic page.
