Gear up with the Delta Force Strategy Guide to help you win Warfare, extract from Operations, and save the day in Black Hawk Down.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Team Jade
2

Delta Force is a brand new entry in this highly beloved series of the same name and is currently being developed by Team Jade. The game has launched into Early Access on Steam and is once again attracting military shooter fans that are looking to experience large scale warfare and tactical extraction modes. This Delta Force Strategy Guide will be your home for all things related to the game, including information on the Warfare mode, help with Operations, and insight into the Black Hawk Down campaign.

Delta Force guides

Delta Force operators sliding down a hill

Delta Force is a complex game with a lot of moving parts. While you might be able to get the hang of the Black Hawk Down campaign quickly, Warfare and Operations are an entirely different beast. Below you’ll find guides for each mode, split into a few different tables.

Warfare

Warfare
Unlock Vyron Add another Assault Operator to your lineup.
Unlock Hackclaw Hackclaw brings throwing knives and enemy trackers to the Recon class.
Unlock Uluru Uluru packs an Australian punch  for Engineers.
Unlock Toxik Toxik is more than just your average Support.
What are events? Start completing events to earn unique currency and unlock new gear.
How to destroy helicopters Helicopters dominate the sky and tear up the ground. Take them down.
Best Operators The best Operators you should be using to win.

Operations

Operations
How to sell gear Sell gear in Operations to make some more Tekniq Alloy.
How to play Operations How to actually play the Operations mode from loadouts to extraction.
How to get Tekniq Alloy for extraction Where to find Tekniq Alloy while in an Operation for extraction.
How to hack computers Hack into computers for the data you need.
How to open safes Open safes and enjoy some prized possessions.

Black Hawk Down

Black Hawk Down
Pending… Pending…

Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous
Delta Force server status Learn how the servers are going and about scheduled maintenance.
Promotion path blocked Running into issues launching multiplayer?
Add & invite friends Add friends to your friends list and get them into your lobby.
Keybindings & controls All the buttons you need to know.
Delta Force PC system requirements Is your PC up to the task of running Delta Force?
How to link your Delta Force account for the Pink SCAR-H Get a pink SCAR-H skin for ver little effort.
How to play Delta Force An overview of each mode and how to play them.

Be sure to visit this Delta Force Strategy Guide regularly as we update it with new guides and information regarding the Black Hawk Down campaign. Find more information, including news, over on our Delta Force topic page.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

