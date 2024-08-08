Delta Force: Hawk Ops PC system requirements

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

See if your PC rig can hit the recommended system requirements to run Delta Force: Hawk Ops at the maximum or minimum settings.
Sam Chandler
Team Jade
Delta Force: Hawk Ops is a beautiful game on PC, which means players are hurriedly checking to see if their rigs meet the system requirements posed by Team Jade. The good news is that even the recommended specs are fairly relaxed, requiring a graphics card from at least 2016 – that’s almost a decade ago!

The following system requirements for Delta Force: Hawk Ops come courtesy of the official Steam page. Should the developers provide different information on their own site, we’ll be sure to update the table to reflect these specs.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops system requirements
Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64 bit Windows 10 64 bit
CPU Intel Core i3-4150 / AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500x
RAM 12 GB RAM 16 GB RAM
GPU Nvidia Geforce GTX 960 / AMD R9 380 / Intel Arc A380 Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 5G / AMD RX5500 XT / Intel Arc A580
HDD 50 GB 50 GB
DirectX Version 12 Version 12

As you can see, you can scrape by with an Nvidia GTX 960 for the minimum requirements and the recommended need a GTX 1060. These are quite old cards. What this means is you should have no problem getting in and having some fun if you’ve built or purchased a PC within the past eight years. However, it’s always best to double-check what you’ve got and see how it stacks up.

There are a lot of other things to learn about the game before you dive in. For starters, make sure you know how to add and invite friends, as you will no doubt want to squad up before rolling into the Tactical Turmoil mode. You can check out our Delta Force: Hawk Ops page for additional info.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

