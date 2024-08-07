How to add & invite friends - Delta Force: Hawk Ops Where to find your friend invites and how to add your friends to your squad in Delta Force: Hawk Ops.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops lets you add friends and squad up for a bit of fun. The trouble is that in its current alpha state, adding friends isn’t as simple as you might expect. You’ll need to dive into a couple of sub-menus to send an invite and even accept a friend request you receive.

How to add friends

Hit F1 or click the friend icon to go to the Social tab. Here you can search for friends and access a sub-menu for more friend management systems.

Source: Shacknews

Adding friends and searching for them among the mass of other players in Delta Force: Hawk Ops is a little bit convoluted. The game is still in its alpha stage, so this is likely to change, but here is how you currently add friends:

Press the F1 key to go to the Social tab Enter your friend’s name in the search box on the right Click Search Now button at the bottom. On the Friend Search tab, enter your friend’s name in the new search box Click the add player icon

This screen is only accessible via the F1 Social tab. It's where you can actually add friends and see requests.

Source: Shacknews

Alternatively, you may have a friend request under the Requests tab. At the time of writing, Delta Force: Hawk Ops does not send through a notification when you receive a friend request. There is also no clear way to get directly to your pending friend requests except by going through the above steps. If you send your friend a request, they will need to go through the same process to see the request.

Invite friends to a squad

Once added, click the flag beside an online friend to send them an invite to your squad.

Source: Shacknews

Once you’ve added your friends, you can send them an invite to your squad in Delta Force: Hawk Ops. This one actually does send a notification to your pal. To do this, hit the F1 key or go to the Social tab. Under the Friends tab, click the flag icon beside your friend to send them an invite.

The invite will appear on the right-hand side of their screen. Either click the button or press the appropriate key. There are only four spaces in a squad, so you might need to break into smaller units if you’ve got more people that want to play together. Take a look at our guide on how to fix the promotion path blocked if you encounter that issue while trying to start a game.

Adding and inviting friends in Delta Force: Hawk Ops isn’t straightforward in the alpha. You’ll need to do a couple of redundant searches, but once it’s done, you can squad up rather quickly. Swing by our Delta Force: Hawk Ops page for more help with the finer details of this great shooter.