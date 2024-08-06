New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Promotion path blocked & unable to prepare - Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Fix the "Promotion path blocked. Unable to prepare." error message in Delta Force: Hawk Ops and get back into the match.
Sam Chandler
Team Jade
There is a lot to learn in Delta Force: Hawk Ops, and one thing that might confuse players is the error message, “Promotion path blocked. Unable to prepare.” This pops up in the pre-game lobby whenever you’re squad is attempting to prepare and launch into a match. It’s not clear what this message means, but the solution is simple.

Promotion path blocked & unable to prepare

In Delta Force: Hawk Ops, the promotion path blocked and unable to prepare error occurs when the party leader has the ranked checkbox ticked and a player in the squad is not qualified. Basically, it means you are trying to prepare for a ranked match before you are allowed to play.

Error message stating "promotion path blocked. unable to prepare"
Uncheck the Ranked box to fix the "Promotion path blocked" error.
Source: Shacknews

To fix this issue, have the party leader uncheck the ranked box. This will allow all party members to prepare and ready up, allowing you to dive into a game and hopefully start knocking out some daily missions. By doing these daily missions, you should be able to work toward unlocking Hackclaw. Make sure you’re also trying to unlock Vyron.

Now that you know what “promotion path blocked” means, you can actually click the prepare button and get into a match. Check out our Delta Force: Hawk Ops page for more help navigating this dense shooter.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

