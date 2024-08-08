Keybindings & controls - Delta Force: Hawk Ops
Here are the default controls and keybindings for Delta Force Hawk Ops on PC and console.
Delta Force: Hawk Ops is a tactical first-person shooter from Team Jade for both PC and consoles. Regardless of your platform, you’ll need a good handle on the controls and keybindings to excel at this military shooter. To aid you in that mission, we’ve compiled the full list of keybindings and controls for Delta Force: Hawk Ops.
Delta Force: Hawk Ops PC keybindings
Here are the PC keybindings for Delta Force: Hawk Ops.
|Controls & Combat
|Action
|PC
|PS5
|Xbox
|Forward
|W
|Backward
|S
|Left
|A
|Right
|D
|Crouch (Toggle)
|C
|Crouch (Hold)
|Ctrl
|Prone
|Z
|Jump/Climb/Mantle
|Space
|Left Lean Peek
|Q
|Right Lean Peek
|E
|Walk
|Caps
|Run
|Shift
|Auto Run
|=
|Fire
|Left Click
|Aim
|Right Click
|Reload
|R
|Weapon 1
|1
|Weapon 2
|2
|Melee Weapon
|3
|Switch to Pistol/Class Gadget (Havoc Warfare)
|4
|Previous Weapon
|Mouse Wheel Up
|Next Weapon
|Mouse Wheel Down
|Firing Mode
|B
|Tactical Device
|Y
|Switch Optic or Zoom
|N
|Inspect Weapon
|I
|Tactical Gear or Gadget
|X
|Class Gadget 1
|V
|Class Gadget 2
|G
|Welding Gun
|6
|Open Parachute
|Space
|Cut Parachute
|C
|Hold Breath
|Shift
|Deploy Bipod
|J
|Screen Interaction
|Action
|PC
|PS5
|Xbox
|Interact/Rescue/Execute
|F
|Other Interaction/Carry/Put Down/Extinguish Fire/Remove Arrow
|H
|Request Rescue
|Left Click
|Give Up
|Space
|Use Meds or Open Med Wheel/Position Support (Havoc Warfare)
|S
|Cancel Selection
|Right Click
|Backpack/Scoreboard
|Tab
|Confirmation Pop-up
|F4
|Disable Pop-ups
|F5
|Map
|M
|Adjust Minimap FOV
|Num+
|Mark
|Middle Mouse Button
|Hold to Speak
|T
|Mute All Squadmates
|Ctrl M
|Activate Flashlight
|U
|Health Screen
|F3
|Emotion Wheel
|F2
|Switch Spectator
|Right Click
|Exit Spectating Mode
|E
|Spectators
|R
|View Eliminations
|F
|View Operator Details
|F1
|Report Chat
|Y
|Vehicle
|Action
|PC
|PS5
|Xbox
|Enter/Exit
|F
|Brake
|Space
|Horn
|B
|Seat 1
|F1
|Seat 2
|F2
|Seat 3
|F3
|Seat 4
|F4
|Seat 5
|F5
|Seat 6
|F6
|Weapon 1
|1
|Weapon 2
|2
|Previous Weapon
|Mouse Wheel Up
|Next Weapon
|Mouse Wheel Down
|Switch Perspective
|C
|Quick Flip
|V
|Lean & Fire
|Ctrl
|Vehicle Skill 1
|X
|Vehicle Skill 2
|G
|Vehicle Skill 3
|V
|Vehicle Skill 4
|Left Click
|Forward
|W
|Backward
|S
|Left
|A
|Right
|D
|Ascend
|Shift
|Descend
|Ctrl
|Helicopter - Roll Left
|Q
|Helicopter - Roll Right
|E
Those are the keybindings and controls for Delta Force: Hawk Ops. For more helpful guides for the military shooter, bookmark our Delta Force: Hawk Ops topic page.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Keybindings & controls - Delta Force: Hawk Ops