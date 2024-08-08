Keybindings & controls - Delta Force: Hawk Ops Here are the default controls and keybindings for Delta Force Hawk Ops on PC and console.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops is a tactical first-person shooter from Team Jade for both PC and consoles. Regardless of your platform, you’ll need a good handle on the controls and keybindings to excel at this military shooter. To aid you in that mission, we’ve compiled the full list of keybindings and controls for Delta Force: Hawk Ops.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops PC keybindings



Source: TiMi Studio Group

Here are the PC keybindings for Delta Force: Hawk Ops.

Controls & Combat Action PC PS5 Xbox Forward W Backward S Left A Right D Crouch (Toggle) C Crouch (Hold) Ctrl Prone Z Jump/Climb/Mantle Space Left Lean Peek Q Right Lean Peek E Walk Caps Run Shift Auto Run = Fire Left Click Aim Right Click Reload R Weapon 1 1 Weapon 2 2 Melee Weapon 3 Switch to Pistol/Class Gadget (Havoc Warfare) 4 Previous Weapon Mouse Wheel Up Next Weapon Mouse Wheel Down Firing Mode B Tactical Device Y Switch Optic or Zoom N Inspect Weapon I Tactical Gear or Gadget X Class Gadget 1 V Class Gadget 2 G Welding Gun 6 Open Parachute Space Cut Parachute C Hold Breath Shift Deploy Bipod J

Screen Interaction Action PC PS5 Xbox Interact/Rescue/Execute F Other Interaction/Carry/Put Down/Extinguish Fire/Remove Arrow H Request Rescue Left Click Give Up Space Use Meds or Open Med Wheel/Position Support (Havoc Warfare) S Cancel Selection Right Click Backpack/Scoreboard Tab Confirmation Pop-up F4 Disable Pop-ups F5 Map M Adjust Minimap FOV Num+ Mark Middle Mouse Button Hold to Speak T Mute All Squadmates Ctrl M Activate Flashlight U Health Screen F3 Emotion Wheel F2 Switch Spectator Right Click Exit Spectating Mode E Spectators R View Eliminations F View Operator Details F1 Report Chat Y

Vehicle Action PC PS5 Xbox Enter/Exit F Brake Space Horn B Seat 1 F1 Seat 2 F2 Seat 3 F3 Seat 4 F4 Seat 5 F5 Seat 6 F6 Weapon 1 1 Weapon 2 2 Previous Weapon Mouse Wheel Up Next Weapon Mouse Wheel Down Switch Perspective C Quick Flip V Lean & Fire Ctrl Vehicle Skill 1 X Vehicle Skill 2 G Vehicle Skill 3 V Vehicle Skill 4 Left Click Forward W Backward S Left A Right D Ascend Shift Descend Ctrl Helicopter - Roll Left Q Helicopter - Roll Right E

Those are the keybindings and controls for Delta Force: Hawk Ops. For more helpful guides for the military shooter, bookmark our Delta Force: Hawk Ops topic page.