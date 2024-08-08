New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Keybindings & controls - Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Here are the default controls and keybindings for Delta Force Hawk Ops on PC and console.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
TiMi Studio Group
Delta Force: Hawk Ops is a tactical first-person shooter from Team Jade for both PC and consoles. Regardless of your platform, you’ll need a good handle on the controls and keybindings to excel at this military shooter. To aid you in that mission, we’ve compiled the full list of keybindings and controls for Delta Force: Hawk Ops.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops PC keybindings

A gameplay screenshot of a player piloting a tank.

Source: TiMi Studio Group

Here are the PC keybindings for Delta Force: Hawk Ops.

Controls & Combat
Action PC PS5 Xbox
Forward W
Backward S
Left A
Right D
Crouch (Toggle) C
Crouch (Hold) Ctrl
Prone Z
Jump/Climb/Mantle Space
Left Lean Peek Q
Right Lean Peek E
Walk Caps
Run Shift
Auto Run =
Fire Left Click
Aim Right Click
Reload R
Weapon 1 1
Weapon 2 2
Melee Weapon 3
Switch to Pistol/Class Gadget (Havoc Warfare) 4
Previous Weapon Mouse Wheel Up
Next Weapon Mouse Wheel Down
Firing Mode B
Tactical Device Y
Switch Optic or Zoom N
Inspect Weapon I
Tactical Gear or Gadget X
Class Gadget 1 V
Class Gadget 2 G
Welding Gun 6
Open Parachute Space
Cut Parachute C
Hold Breath Shift
Deploy Bipod J
Screen Interaction
Action PC PS5 Xbox
Interact/Rescue/Execute F
Other Interaction/Carry/Put Down/Extinguish Fire/Remove Arrow H
Request Rescue Left Click
Give Up Space
Use Meds or Open Med Wheel/Position Support (Havoc Warfare) S
Cancel Selection Right Click
Backpack/Scoreboard Tab
Confirmation Pop-up F4
Disable Pop-ups F5
Map M
Adjust Minimap FOV Num+
Mark Middle Mouse Button
Hold to Speak T
Mute All Squadmates Ctrl M
Activate Flashlight U
Health Screen F3
Emotion Wheel F2
Switch Spectator Right Click
Exit Spectating Mode E
Spectators R
View Eliminations F
View Operator Details F1
Report Chat Y
Vehicle
Action PC PS5 Xbox
Enter/Exit F
Brake Space
Horn B
Seat 1 F1
Seat 2 F2
Seat 3 F3
Seat 4 F4
Seat 5 F5
Seat 6 F6
Weapon 1 1
Weapon 2 2
Previous Weapon Mouse Wheel Up
Next Weapon Mouse Wheel Down
Switch Perspective C
Quick Flip V
Lean & Fire Ctrl
Vehicle Skill 1 X
Vehicle Skill 2 G
Vehicle Skill 3 V
Vehicle Skill 4 Left Click
Forward W
Backward S
Left A
Right D
Ascend Shift
Descend Ctrl
Helicopter - Roll Left Q
Helicopter - Roll Right E

Those are the keybindings and controls for Delta Force: Hawk Ops. For more helpful guides for the military shooter, bookmark our Delta Force: Hawk Ops topic page.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

