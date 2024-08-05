How to unlock Vyron - Delta Force: Hawk Ops Learn how to unlock Vyron in Delta Force: Hawk Ops and expand your selection of Operators.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops has a few Operators for players to use in battle, though there are a couple that are locked. One of the Operators players are eyeing off is Vyron, a strong, silent type of guy with a few techy abilities.

How to unlock Vyron

Vyron is unlocked by completing the Recruit Check-in event in Delta Force: Hawk Ops. This is a daily check in reward where you get one reward per day that you log in to the game. Vyron is the day three reward, meaning you will need to play this for at least three days in order to get him added to your Operator collection.



Source: Shacknews

To see this event, hit F6 to open the Events tab or click it at the bottom of the screen. From here, either click the Recruit Check-in tile or navigate to the Recruit tab and select it from there. You should now see seven rewards:

Advanced Safebox 3-day pass Premium Weapon EXP Coins Vyron Standard Issue Gear Ticket Premium Weapon EXP Coins Elite Standard Gear Coupon K416 – Carbon Fibre

Above a reward will be a timer, counting down to zero and when it reaches zero, you can claim that reward. Remember to log in each day and get your reward. Additionally, each tile will list the modes that reward can be used in. Some will only be available in Tactical Turmoil or Havoc Warfare, while others can be used in all modes.

Though you will have to wait three days to unlock Vyron, you can at least be working toward unlocking Hackclaw as well, the other Operator that’s locked behind an event. Take a look at our Delta Force: Hawk Ops page for more help and news about this neat new shooter.