How to unlock Hackclaw - Delta Force: Hawk Ops Here's how to unlock Hackclaw, a powerful Recon Operator in Delta Force: Hawk Ops.

Hackclaw is another Operator players can unlock in Delta Force: Hawk Ops. This Operator is one of the Recon classes, which excels at gathering information. In order to get Hackclaw, you’ll need to participate in the Ahsarah Bazaar event.

How to unlock Hackclaw

Hackclaw can be unlocked through the Ahsarah Bazaar event in Delta Force: Hawk Ops. This is a limited-time event, ending on September 24, 2024, where players can earn Ahsarah Gold Coins and use said currency to purchase this silent Operator.



Source: Shacknews

To locate the Ahsarah Bazaar event and unlock Hackclaw, navigate to the Events page. You can do this by hitting F6 or by clicking the tab on the bottom of the screen. From here, go to the Normal tab and select Ahsarah Bazaar.



Source: Shacknews

This Ahsarah Bazaar page will have a manila folder labeled “Top Secret” and a rifle. Click the rifle to see all of the unlocks you can purchase using the Ahsarah Gold Coins. As you can see, you need 200 coins to unlock Hackclaw. Click the folder to see the tasks you must complete. These objectives are split between the Tactical Turmoil and Havoc Warfare mode.

Once you’ve completed the requirements, click the reward and claim it. Keep doing the objectives until enough of the Ahsarah Gold Coins are in your pockets, and then go ahead and unlock Hackclaw. With this Operator unlocked, you’ll just need to unlock Vyron and you’ll have everyone unlocked during the Alpha period. Take a look at our Delta Force: Hawk Ops page for more help.