How to hack computers in Delta Force Hazard Operations

Here is how to hack computers in Delta Force Hazard Operations.
Timo Reinecke
Timo Reinecke
Team Jade
Hacking computers can give you the chance at one or more high-value items and is pretty intuitive once you’ve learned the basics. So if you’re playing Delta Forces Hazard Operations mode, you don’t want to miss out on this guide.

How to hack computers

shows a computer on a desk
Hackerman.
Source: Team Jade

Just like the safes and other special objectives, hackable computers will pop up on every player's map at the start of a raid. Since teams tend to rush any close by objective, make sure to go after any hackable computer or safe closeby. These are often close to several AI enemies and even one of the roaming bosses. If you’re alone, make sure to check your corners before you approach. If you attempt hacking one of these later into a raid, make sure to listen out for other players and/or have your squad protect you while you enter the password.

shows the hacking minigame in Delta Force

Source: Team Jade

Once you’re in front of the computer, just hit “F” and you’ll be introduced to the PIN-decoding minigame. The decoding clues will always be the same so once you’ve learned how to read the game's Morse code you don’t have to look at it anymore. The Dots on the left stand for the numbers 1 to 5, while the dashes on the left indicate the numbers 6 to 9 with five dashes representing 0.

When you enter the correct password, you can loot the rare tech component from the computer. Should you fail to complete the minigame in time, you’ll be locked out of the computer and won’t be able to obtain the loot. If there is something extremely rare, a purple, gold, or red item, make sure to stash it in your secured container so you can hold on to it even after you die.

That's all we got on hacking computers in Delta Force Hazard Operations. For more guides and news about the all-you-can-shoot shooter, make sure to check our dedicated page.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Timo is an avid enjoyer of all things video games hailing from Germany. After being abandoned as a child on the Rolanberry Fields of Final Fantasy XI, he has since developed an undying love for the digital worlds of MMOs. But if you can't find him crafting up a storm in Final Fantasy XIV, you'll probably find him workshopping combos in action/fighting games or being extremely passionate about the latest mobile title.

Outside of gaming, Timo is usually skimming through the Criterion Collection or praying to whatever Eldritch horror that his latest favorite manga doesn't get damaged in shipping. You can find live reactions to all of that on X @ALahftel.

