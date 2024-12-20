How to hack computers in Delta Force Hazard Operations Here is how to hack computers in Delta Force Hazard Operations.

Hacking computers can give you the chance at one or more high-value items and is pretty intuitive once you’ve learned the basics. So if you’re playing Delta Forces Hazard Operations mode, you don’t want to miss out on this guide.

How to hack computers

Just like the safes and other special objectives, hackable computers will pop up on every player's map at the start of a raid. Since teams tend to rush any close by objective, make sure to go after any hackable computer or safe closeby. These are often close to several AI enemies and even one of the roaming bosses. If you’re alone, make sure to check your corners before you approach. If you attempt hacking one of these later into a raid, make sure to listen out for other players and/or have your squad protect you while you enter the password.

Once you’re in front of the computer, just hit “F” and you’ll be introduced to the PIN-decoding minigame. The decoding clues will always be the same so once you’ve learned how to read the game's Morse code you don’t have to look at it anymore. The Dots on the left stand for the numbers 1 to 5, while the dashes on the left indicate the numbers 6 to 9 with five dashes representing 0.

When you enter the correct password, you can loot the rare tech component from the computer. Should you fail to complete the minigame in time, you’ll be locked out of the computer and won’t be able to obtain the loot. If there is something extremely rare, a purple, gold, or red item, make sure to stash it in your secured container so you can hold on to it even after you die.

That's all we got on hacking computers in Delta Force Hazard Operations. For more guides and news about the all-you-can-shoot shooter, make sure to check our dedicated page.