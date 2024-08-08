How to sell gear in Tactical Turmoil - Delta Force: Hawk Ops Start earning more Tekniq Alloy by selling items to merchants or the auction house in Delta Force: Hawk Ops' Tactical Turmoil mode.

Tactical Turmoil is the extraction mode in Delta Force: Hawk Ops where players can go in, complete missions, and ultimately collect gear to sell. The actual selling of gear in the game is handled through two methods: selling to merchants and selling on the auction house. This is easy to do, provided you know where the menus are and how to unlock them.

How to sell gear in Tactical Turmoil

To sell gear in the Tactical Turmoil section of Delta Force: Hawk Ops, open your Stash, left-click the item and select sell (or right-click and select sell). This menu will let you sell to a merchant for a set price or put the item on the auction house for a price of your choosing.



Source: Shacknews



It’s easier to sell items directly to a merchant; however, you will get less for them. In saying this, placing an item on the auction house in no way guarantees it will sell. You can lower the price to be beneath the market value, but even then it’s up to other players whether they want to buy it or not. You will need to consider as well the taxes imposed on selling via the auction house.

How to unlock the auction house



Selling items through the auction house is unlocked at Operator level 3. Prior to this, level 2 lets you purchase items via the auction house. The good news is that it will take maybe one or two matches to reach Operator level 3, at which point you can put items up for sale.

Selling items in Tactical Turmoil is a key part of earning Tekniq Alloy in Delta Force: Hawk Ops. Once the auction house is unlocked, you’ll be able to sell items at a higher price, ensuring you keep your wallet stocked up. Read over out Delta Force: Hawk Ops page for more information about how the game’s many mechanics work.