What are Events in Delta Force: Hawk Ops? Events are a crucial part of your journey in Delta Force: Hawk Ops.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops has many moving parts that can confuse players who are new to its systems. One of those potentially confusing systems are in-game Events. Events are a huge part of your journey, so it’s important to understand the role they play in your progression and how you unlock gear.

What are Events?



Think of Events in Delta Force: Hawk Ops as challenges. As you complete various challenges found in different categories, you’ll unlock currencies and rewards. Currently, there are three categories of Events: Recruit, Normal, and Daily. To view Events, look at the bottom left corner of your screen from the main hub. It’s the place where you can view your loadouts, operators, and vehicles. In the bottom left corner of the screen will be a calendar. Click the calendar, or press F6 on your keyboard, and you’ll land on the Events page.

As I mentioned earlier, the Events page will feature the Recruit, Normal, and Daily categories. You can click on any one of these three to view the Events found in that category. Since you’re probably new to the game, start with the Recruit Check-in. This Event, at least at the time I’m writing this, consists of seven steps, each completed simply by you logging into the game each day and claiming your reward. If you navigate to the Normal category, you’ll see missions you can complete for even more rewards. Finally, the Daily category shows you the game’s various modes. If you click on one of them, you’ll see a list of challenges that you can complete that day. This information can also be found at the main screen for any of the game’s modes.



The long and short of it is that you can press F6 from the main screen of any mode to open up the Events page. Anything you find on that page is considered an in-game Event, which is another word for challenges. Complete those events to earn rewards ranging from new operators to currencies and everything between.

