How to open safes in Delta Force Hazard Operations Here is how you open safes in Delta Force Hazard Operations.

If you’re playing Delta Force, you’ve undoubtedly come across the many safes that will randomly spawn on the maps in Hazard Operations. Not only do they feature some, if not the best loot you can obtain outside of key rooms, but they are also highly fought over. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to open them and what you need to look out for while doing so.

How to find and open a safe

Let's get cracking.

Source: Team Jade

Safes, along with other points of interest, will be marked on everyone's map at the start of the round. Before you spawn, you get to mark objectives for other players in your squad. You’re always close to a safe, a computer, or an objective so make sure to mark and communicate to other players which one you’re going for. You can ping these objectives on the map or tell other players via the in-game voice chat.

Safes are always found in buildings and complexes protected by AI enemies, occasionally even by minibosses. You can also find them in some of the locked rooms which require special keycards to open.

Opening a safe is as easy as approaching it and hitting “F” on your keyboard. Once you do that, you initiate a minigame where you have to decode a password. It is as easy as “Spacebar” whenever a green letter or number is in the brackets. If you’re fast enough, you can get these down in one go. Failing to lock in the password will lock you out from using the safe.

You can find some of the rarest loot in the game inside of these safes. Make sure to stash high-value items in your secure container and weigh if it's worth extracting or if you want to keep looting.

And that's all you need to know about safes in Delta Force. For more on the extraction shooter, make sure to check out our dedicated page.