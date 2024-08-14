How to get Tekniq Alloy for extraction in Tactical Turmoil - Delta Force: Hawk Ops Some of the extraction points in Tactical Turmoil require you to spend Tekniq Alloy to use them. Here's how to get that currency mid-match.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops’ Tactical Turmoil mode has several extraction points around the perimeter of the maps. While some are free, others require you to spend Tekniq Alloy in order to activate them and summon a bird to get you out. You cannot take currency into the match. This means you’ll need to get it while you’re looting. Here’s how to do that.

How to get Tekniq Alloy for extraction – Tactical Turmoil

You will get Tekniq Alloy for completing Contracts in a Tactical Turmoil mission. Contracts are labeled on the map as blue exclamation marks and will reward a minimum of 10,000 Tekniq Alloy. Once completed, approach the extraction point and interact with it to spend the currency and call in the escape helicopter.

Tekniq Alloy is rewarded by completing Contracts.

Contracts come in different flavors, but one of the most common is the HVT Elimination. To find the starting point of a Contract, track it via the map and head to the location. Interact with the spot to start it. You will have a limited amount of time to complete the task. Typically, a blue circle will highlight the boundaries of the Contract, so you know where to limit your search. Once completed, the currency will be deposited into your pockets.

Some extraction points require Tekniq Alloy to activate.

It’s also possible to collect Tekniq Allow from downed players and guards. When looting an opponent, look at the top of their inventory to see if they’ve got any and click the button to scoop it into your own wallet.

Extracting from Tactical Turmoil can be challenging enough without needing to worry about collecting Tekniq Alloy. However, by completing Contracts, you will earn some in the middle of the match, allowing you to purchase one of the paid extraction points. For more help with all the modes in this game, take a look at our Delta Force: Hawk Ops page.