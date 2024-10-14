How to link your Delta Force account for the pink SCAR-H skin Link your UID and Level Infinite Pass account to unlock the pink SCAR-H for playing in the early access.

By linking your UID and Level Infinite Pass accounts together, you can unlock a unique pink SCAR-H skin for use in Delta Force. This is a special reward that coincides with the game’s early access release onto Steam as part of Steam Next Fest. Here’s how to link your accounts and where to find your UID.

How to link your account & find UID

As part of the Steam Next Fest early access period, players that link their UID and Level Infinite Pass accounts will receive the pink SCAR-H skin. This process is simple and just requires you to enter your email address and UID:

Go to the PlayDeltaForce.com site Click the green Link Your Account button Enter your UID number and your Level Infinite Pass email address Select Link and you will receive your pink SCAR-H skin within 48 hours

The UID is at the top-left of the screen.

Source: Shacknews

You can find your UID by logging into Delta Force and looking for the long string of numbers at the top-left of your screen. Just enter the numbers, no need to enter any of the letters. If done correctly, your accounts will be linked and you will receive your weapon skin via the game’s mail system within 48 hours.

The pink SCAR-H skin can then be used on the SCAR-H whenever you want, and presumably in the full release of Delta Force as well. This weapon might be limited to some Operators, so make sure you’re using an Operator that can actually equip the skin. Take a look at our Delta Force page for more help with the Steam Next Fest demo, early access, and the full release.