How to unlock Toxik - Delta Force Add another Support to your Operator lineup by unlocking Toxik in Delta Force.

Toxik is one of the newest Operators in Delta Force, added to the game in its first season, Genesis. As one of the Support classes, Toxik is all about keeping your squad in fighting condition, but she’s also got some great debuff traits that will severely impact your enemy. Toxik is easy enough to unlock, you’ll just need to spend a bit of time in the game.

How to unlock Toxik

Toxik is unlocked in the Genesis season pass at level 15. This means all you need to do is play Delta Force to rank up the battle pass and you will inevitably unlock this new Support class Operator. She’s even a free reward, so you don’t need to purchase the pass.

Reach Rank 15 on the Genesis Season Pass to unlock Toxik.

Source: Shacknews

Like Stinger, Toxik is a Support class in Delta Force. This means she has a faster ally revive time and can do so while prone. However, she doesn’t have Stinger’s healing, Hive-Tech Pistol. What she does offer is faster healing for allies, blinding gas, an adrenaline boost that gives stat boosts to allies, and a swarm of dragonflies that reduce enemies’ maximum HP.

When the Genesis season of Delta Force ends, it is likely Toxik will become available through other means, much like Uluru, Vyron, and Hackclaw. However, there’s also the chance she won’t be available for a while (unless you’ve already unlocked her), so it’s best to get her as soon as possible.

With Toxik unlocked, there are only a few more Operators in Delta Force that you need to acquire. Once you’ve got them, focus on leveling up the Operator Profile to unlock new sprays, emblems, and charms. Take a look at our Delta Force page for more information.