How to unlock Uluru - Delta Force

Get the ultimate Australian Engineer in Delta Force by unlocking Uluru and enjoy a whole lot of explosions.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Team Jade
1

Uluru is one of the Operators players can unlock in Delta Force. This Australian Engineer is capable of turning vehicles into burning hunks of metal thanks to its impressive arsenal of explosives. Unlocking Uluru may be a bit of a task, and there might also be a bit of a hiccup towards the end where the last task says, “Just claim, and let’s go quickly.”

How to unlock Uluru

Uluru is unlocked via the Operator Uluru Normal Event in Delta Force. This event runs from December 20, 2024 to January 14, 2025, after which Uluru will be available through other means (or will become available later on). There are five tasks in the Operation for players to complete:

  1. “Don’t worry, my friend. I’m in more of a hurry than you. I’ll be right there after dealing with the roadblocks.” – Uluru
  2. Play match x 3 in any mode.
  3. Kill enemy x50 in any mode.
  4. Play match x 5 in any mode.
  5. “Alright, I’ve done all the work for you. Don’t mention it. Just claim, and let’s go quickly.” – Uluru
The first three missions to unlock Uluru in Delta Force
Locate the Operator Uluru event in the Normal Event screen to see the tasks you must complete.
Source: Shacknews

As you can see, the first and last tasks are freebies. Click Claim and carry on. If the last task isn’t working, quit and restart the game and you should have Uluru unlocked. As for the other three tasks, you just need to play three matches in any mode, then get 50 kills (can be across several matches), and then play five more matches. Easy!

Uluru is definitely one of the more powerful Operators in Delta Force. As an Engineer, he is specifically equipped with skills and weapons designed to take down vehicles. The Loitering Munition fires a guided rocket that releases four bombs on impact. His Composite Incendiary is basically a flame grenade, and he can equip the various rocket launchers.

Unlocking Uluru in Delta Force is super easy, though if the “Let’s go quickly” part gets stuck, just reload the game and you’ll have him. Take a look at our Delta Force page for more help with this latest, greatest shooter.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

