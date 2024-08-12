Best Operator for your playstyle -Delta Force: Hawk Ops With four main classes to choose from and several Operators, picking the best one for you and your squad is critical to success in Delta Force: Hawk Ops.

Operators in Delta Force: Hawk Ops are split into four distinct classes: Assault, Support, Engineer, and Recon. Though each of them can be viable, there are some clear winners and losers, and ones that definitely fit a certain playstyle. If you’re just getting started in this new shooter, it can be tough to know which one to play and how to utilize their unique abilities.

Best Operators in Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Choosing an Operator is one of the most important things you can do for your squad. While you can definitely win with a squad full of Recons, it’s helpful to diversify your team to ensure you can cover all combat situations. Below you’ll find each of the Operators in Delta Force: Hawk Ops including their abilities, how to use them, and the type of playstyle they encourage.

D-Wolf - Kai Silva (Assault)



D-Wolf (Assault) Motorized Exoskeleton Enables the wrist-mounted activator to overload the exoskeleton’s power, increasing sprint speed. Knocking down enemies restores HP and extends duration. Triple Blaster Equips the Triple Blaster and fires high-explosive grenades by pulling the ring with your index finger. The grenades can stick to vehicles. Tactical Smoke Grenade An offensive low-load smoke grenade that releases rapidly dissipating smoke impact. Tactical Slide Uses the exoskeleton for rapid tactical slides.

D-Wolf is your classic Assault type class in Delta Force: Hawk Ops. It’s a great starter class and one you’ll likely return to from time to time as you improve at the game. This Operator works best for those lone wolves who want to chase kills and reposition extremely quickly.

He’s the only Operator who can slide, meaning you can maintain some speed while moving into a lower position, making you harder to hit. By throwing out your smoke grenade, you can ensure you have a great way to push a location, provide cover for a retreat, or setup a way to cross an open lane.

While they're not that strong, the Triple Blaster is useful to secure a kill or provide a bit of chaos further ahead. It will either flush enemies out of a location or prevent them from pushing a spot.

Vyron – Wang Yuhao (Assault)



Vyron (Assault) QLL32 Crouching Tiger Fires a compressed air round that knocks down nearby enemies on impact. Dynamic Propulsion Activates the Dynamic Auxiliary Device to advance in the designated direction. Knocking down an enemy reduces its cooldown. Magnetic Bomb Throws a high-explosive bomb that sticks to hard surfaces and detonates after a countdown. Dynamic Auxiliary System Briefly increases system power when using a gadget or failing from a height, reducing fall damage and boosting movement.

While you might spend some time unlocking Vyron, he unfortunately doesn’t seem to have a kit that screams “must-have”. His Crouching Tiger ability will just knock enemies down, and in Delta Force, it’s almost always better to go for a kill rather than disorientation. The same goes for his propulsion system.

The only stand out bit of tech here is his Magnetic Bomb, which sticks to hard surfaces. Now, this is useful to use on some of the destructible environments, but if you're trying to blow up groupds of enemies, you're better off using an Operator with an actual grenade.

Stinger – Roy Smee (Support)



Stinger (Support) Hive-Tech Pistol Equips a Hive-Tech Pistol that fires homing bullets, slowly healing allies and suppressing their pain. Press and hold the gadget button to inject yourself. Smokescreen Launches a gesture-controlled UAV that emits a smokescreen while flying forward. Press and hold the fire button to steer the UAV. Hive-Tech Smoke Grenade Tosses a hive-Tech Smoke Grenade. Its smoke will provide healing when hit by the Hive-Tech Pistol. Expertly Rescue Rescues downed allies more effectively and recovers more HP with Hive-Tech Pistol. Removes the debuff of reduced max HP in Tactical Turmoil.

Stinger is a top tier choice for new players and veterans. Having a medic in your squad, and plenty in your team, is a massive boon. They can revive anyone, not just fellow squad mates, meaning you won’t be losing tickets when attacking. His healing pistol has extreme range, can be used to self-heal, and will even turn the smoke grenade into a massive healing cloud.

As for the Smokescreen drones, these things are fantastic at completely blocking off a large stretch of the battlefield. The drones will leave smoke in their wake, allowing you to cross a street unseen by normal vision or even prevent enemies from moving safely down an alleyway.

Because Stinger can use Assault Rifles and SMGs, he’s even a good pick for those who want to do a bit of killing. Make sure you take the Ammo Crate instead of the Med Crate – health regenerates, ammo doesn’t.

Shepherd – Terry Musa (Engineer)



Shepherd (Engineer) Sonic Paralysis Deploys a Sonic Drone ahead to suppress enemies and reduce their fire rate through acoustic pressure. The drone will destroy enemy sonic devices that resonate with it and interfere with recon devices. Press and hold the gadget button to deploy the drone on the spot (sentry mode). Sonic Trap Deploys a Sonic Trap that sticks to hard surfaces, damaging and slowing enemies within its range when triggered. Enhanced Frag Grenade A defensive frag grenade that can effectively damage ballistic vests and exposed limbs. Sonic Defense Uses the hand device to generate anti-phase sound waves to reduce damage from blast waves.

If we’re being honest, Shepherd will be the Operator you switch to because you need to take down a vehicle. Unless you love his Sonic devices, you’re likely going to have fun on another class. When you do see a vehicle roll in, make sure you equip the correct Rocket Launcher for the job – the Stinger for an aircraft, Javelin for a ground vehicle, or the AT4 Launcher if you’ve got a steady hand or a friend with the Laser Indicator.

I personally enjoy Shepherd due to his Sonic Paralysis tool, as it’s great at controlling locations. The same goes for his Sonic Trap, which can take players by surprise and does just a bit more damage. Plus, fragmentation grenades are always a welcomed addition to a kit.

Luna – Luna Kim (Recon)



Luna (Recon) Detection Arrow Fires a Detection Arrow that exposes enemies below and leaves micro-sensors along its trajectory to detect moving targets. Volt Arrow Fires a Volt Arrow with a bow. Its arrowhead generates electric currents to deal damage over time. Enhanced Frag Grenade A defensive frag grenade that can effectively damage ballistic vests and exposed limbs. Enemy Analysis Luna’s damage marks enemies hit for a short duration.

Luna might just be one of the best Operators to play in Delta Force: Hawk Ops. Not only can she detect the exact location of enemies with her Detection Arrow, she can fire off an electrical arrow to act as an area-denial device.

The benefit of playing Luna, or even the following Hackclaw, is that the Recon can spawn in with the Respawn Beacon. Slap this down whenever you revive and enjoy having a guaranteed spawn point closer to your objective.

Hackclaw – Mai Xiaowen (Recon)



Hackclaw (Recon) Signal Decoder Periodically scans for up to three enemy electronic signals using a decoder and displays these signals’ tracking paths on the contact lens. The path closest to you will be displayed in red. The higher the warning level the enemy receives, the closer you are to a Hackclaw. Flash Drone Deploys a drone forward, producing a blinding flash of light against enemies within range. When you aim at a decoder’s trajectory, the drone will fly along the select yellow tracjector. Data Knife Throws the Data Knife to hack into a nearby electronic devices on impact and briefly disable them. Direct hits on enemies will deal significant damage. Silent Step Walking and Crouching are faster and make less noise.

While she can’t highlight all the enemies like Luna can, I’ve got a soft spot for Hackclaw. If you can manage to unlock Hackclaw, you’ll find an Operator that rewards a skilled hand thanks to her one-hit kill throwing knife.

What sets Hackclaw apart from Luna in regards to her Recon skill is her Signal Decoder. It will alert you to the presence of up to three nearby enemy Operators. Three lines will be drawn on your HUD, showing you the quickest route to your foe. Follow this up with the Flash Drone to completely blind your enemy, leaving them unable to see you as you silently approach.

Hackclaw is perfect for the lone wolf that prefers a bit of a sneakier take on the Recon class. As with Luna, put the Respawn Beacon in a good place so you can get back to the action quicker in the event you get taken out.

Picking an Operator for your playstyle in Delta Force: Hawk Ops will take some time. Consider the composition of your team and what you might need to achieve at any given moment. Just because you started the game as one class, doesn’t mean you’re locked in – switch it up for a few minutes to help your team secure a kill, push a zone, or rally from a near defeat. Take a look at our Delta Force: Hawk Ops page for more help with this hot new shooter.