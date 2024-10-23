How to play Delta Force Learn how to play Delta Force from accessing the game during the Open Beta to taking part in Havoc Warfare and Tactical Turmoil.

Delta Force has been drawing a lot of attention given it’s a revival of a beloved franchise and another competitor in the massive-scale combat scene. As such, many new players are chomping at the bit to get in and play Delta Force, but are running into trouble working out how to do that and what each mode is for. Below you’ll find a brief outline of how to play Delta Force as well as what Havoc Warfare and Tactical Turmoil are all about.

Before you dive in, take a look at our guide on how to add and invite friends. You’ll no doubt want to squad up before you take on Delta Force’s intense combat modes.

How to play Delta Force

Delta Force is a free-to-play game, which means there are no barriers to entry other than meeting the minimum PC specs. During the open beta period, you can simply head over to Steam and download the game, at which point you can load in and start playing.

Players on console and mobile will need to wait until Q1 2025 before being able to play Delta Force. This might also mark the full release of the game.

Once you are in the game, you can pick which game mode you want to play at the main menu. When you are at the pre-game lobby, you can hit Escape to change the mode.

How to play Havoc Warfare



Havoc Warfare is the large scale battle mode in Delta Force where two 32-player teams fight for victory. There are a couple of different game modes in Havoc Warfare including Siege, an attack-defense Rush mode; King of the Hill, a push-pull Conquest mode; and Blitz, a sort of Territories or Domination mode. The names of these modes are subject to change, so check back with us to learn more once the open beta arrives.

While the main focus of this mode is on ground troops, there are a few vehicles to use during the fight. For example, on Ascension, the attackers have access to one helicopter. There are also some ATVs, tanks, and other land vehicles for use.

Like recently Battlefield titles, Delta Force features heroes that fit within four different classes. These heroes have slightly different abilities (like being able to throw frag grenades or using a blinding drone) and can use slightly different weapons (recons can use sniper rifles, engineers can use heavy machine guns etc). The character and class you play will be personal preference, but sometimes your team may need a specific class to perform a specific action.

How to play Tactical Turmoil



Tactical Turmoil is the extraction shooter game mode in Delta Force. We have a comprehensive guide on how to play Tactical Turmoil, but the main objective is this: enter a map, defeat AI combatants and human players, collect loot, and then extract. This mode is designed for teams of no more than three players.

The main draw of this mode is the risk-reward of entering a match. Anything you carry in (including the weapons you use and your armor), will be lost if your character dies. By finding items and extracting, players can upgrade their base, gaining access to new quests, vendor upgrades, and more.

Like Havoc Warfare, you can use a character in Tactical Turmoil. The difference here is that you can use any weapon, even if your character wouldn’t normally be able to use it in the other mode. You will still be limited to your character’s specific abilities, though.

Delta Force is promising to be a large game with multiple game modes and activities for players to enjoy. As a free-to-play game, you’ll be able to dive in and start playing whenever you want, and it will be up to you whether you purchase any of the microtransactions. Take a look at our Delta Force page for more help with this hit new shooter.