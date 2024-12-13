Shack Together 043 - The Game Awards 2024 Recap feat. Greg Burke, Ozzie Mejia

Welcome to episode 43 of Shack Together! Today's episode is particularly special as we dive deep into The Game Awards 2024 results and announcements!

The show centers around our comprehensive breakdown of The Game Awards winners, where Astro Bot dominated multiple categories including Game of the Year and Best Family Game. The competition was fierce across all categories, with standout victories for Balatro as Best Debut Indie Game and Best Mobile Game, while Helldivers 2 secured both Best Multiplayer Game and Best Ongoing Game.

In Story Time, we unpack an absolutely gargantuan slate of game announcements from last night’s Game Awards, including some truly exciting reveals like Elden Ring: Nightreign, a new Ninja Gaiden game from Dotemu and The Game Kitchen, and the surprising announcement of Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. We also covered some significant industry news, including Nintendo's full acquisition of Monolith Soft and the latest Cyberpunk 2077 update adding car customization. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode

Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

Follow Shack Together