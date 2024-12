Mafia: The Old Country set for summer 2025 release 2K Games has nailed down a release window for the next Mafia game.

As previously teased, 2K Games debuted a new trailer for Mafia: The Old Country at The Game Awards. It showed off more of the game’s settings and characters, and revealed that it’s set to arrive sometime next summer.

Mafia: The Old Country is the latest major franchise release to plant its flag in 2025. For more Game Awards news, Shacknews has you covered.