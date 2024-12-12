New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dotemu, Koei Tecmo & The Game Kitchen are doing a new Ninja Gaiden game

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound takes the series back to side-scrolling action platforming.
TJ Denzer
Image via Dotemu
Ninja Gaiden is a name we haven’t gotten to hear in a while in official capacity, and not in its original side-scrolling capacity at that. Dotemu, Koei Tecmo, and The Game Kitchen (the team behind the Blasphemous games) are planning to fix that. They’ve announced a new 2D pixelated game in the series, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound.

The first reveal of Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound dropped at The Game Awards 2024. It showed an animated trailer with clean animation harkening back to the original opening of the first NES game. Then it goes all in on showing fast and stylish side-scrolling pixel action-platforming. You can see it in action below.

Stay tuned to our Game Awards topic to see more coverage from the show as it drops.

