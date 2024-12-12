New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch The Game Awards 2024 here

Tune in to see who takes home the awards and what reveals this year's Game Awards have in store.
Donovan Erskine
1

It’s time for The Game Awards, one of the biggest nights in gaming. Join host Geoff Keighley as he hands out awards to the industry’s best and reveals upcoming titles along the way. You can watch the 2024 Game Awards right here.

Watch The Game Awards 2024

The 2024 Game Awards will begin today, December 12, 2024, with a pre-show at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET. The main ceremony will begin immediately after the pre-show and is expected to run for a few hours.

During the show, we can expect to see awards given out, new games announced, and songs performed from the year’s best titles.

That’s how you can watch the 2024 Game Awards. It’s going to be a packed show, so you can expect to read about all the news right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

