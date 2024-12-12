Watch The Game Awards 2024 here Tune in to see who takes home the awards and what reveals this year's Game Awards have in store.

It’s time for The Game Awards, one of the biggest nights in gaming. Join host Geoff Keighley as he hands out awards to the industry’s best and reveals upcoming titles along the way. You can watch the 2024 Game Awards right here.

Watch The Game Awards 2024

The 2024 Game Awards will begin today, December 12, 2024, with a pre-show at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET. The main ceremony will begin immediately after the pre-show and is expected to run for a few hours.

During the show, we can expect to see awards given out, new games announced, and songs performed from the year’s best titles.

That’s how you can watch the 2024 Game Awards. It’s going to be a packed show, so you can expect to read about all the news right here on Shacknews.