Turok Origins announced by Saber Interactive

The new Turok game will come to consoles and PC.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

The Turok franchise is coming back with Turok Origins, a third-person action game from Saber Interactive. It’ll be released for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The first trailer for Turok Origins was shown at the 2024 Game Awards and provided us our first glimpse at gameplay in the upcoming action game. It was one of many games revealed during The Game Awards this year.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

