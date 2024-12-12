Turok Origins announced by Saber Interactive The new Turok game will come to consoles and PC.

The Turok franchise is coming back with Turok Origins, a third-person action game from Saber Interactive. It’ll be released for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The first trailer for Turok Origins was shown at the 2024 Game Awards and provided us our first glimpse at gameplay in the upcoming action game. It was one of many games revealed during The Game Awards this year.